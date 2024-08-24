Another buyer’s nightmare renovation is your Victorian dream house

So what’s on the market? We’ve found two places that would appeal to the type of buyer who wants a sweet deal and doesn’t mind putting up with a few flaws to get it. Then we’ve got two for those who are willing to pay a premium for what many would describe as perfect.

It’s the late-summer real estate doldrums in San Francisco, when reduced demand and a lack of fresh inventory lead to sluggishness in the market. Things should kick back into high gear after Labor Day, when more sellers will list homes, and buyers, refreshed from summer travel, start showing up at open houses.

This is “ The Find, ” an obsessive house hunter’s index of the four best San Francisco real estate buys of the moment.

We’ll start with the positives, such as the stunning indoor-outdoor connection afforded by the living room’s accordion-style door, which opens out to a leafy patio.

These kinds of doors are expensive — like, tens of thousands of dollars — because they neatly disappear when opened. It’s the kind of feature you’re more likely to see in Los Angeles, but Duboce Triangle is one of San Francisco’s sunnier neighborhoods, so put on a sweater and enjoy the breeze.

That’s just one great detail in a home that’s been renovated to near perfection. Looking at the kitchen, we’re reminded of an article in The Onion titled “Family Wealthy Enough to Have the Kind of Refrigerator Doors That Blend Into Cabinets.” Yep, this place has that too. You almost never see these kinds of thoughtful designs in a home under $3 million.