Another buyer’s nightmare renovation is your Victorian dream house

This is “The Find,” an obsessive house hunter’s index of the four best San Francisco real estate buys of the moment.
It’s the late-summer real estate doldrums in San Francisco, when reduced demand and a lack of fresh inventory lead to sluggishness in the market. Things should kick back into high gear after Labor Day, when more sellers will list homes, and buyers, refreshed from summer travel, start showing up at open houses.
The precipice of the busy season is a good time to swoop in.
So what’s on the market? We’ve found two places that would appeal to the type of buyer who wants a sweet deal and doesn’t mind putting up with a few flaws to get it. Then we’ve got two for those who are willing to pay a premium for what many would describe as perfect.
Let’s take a look.
We’ll start with the positives, such as the stunning indoor-outdoor connection afforded by the living room’s accordion-style door, which opens out to a leafy patio.
These kinds of doors are expensive — like, tens of thousands of dollars — because they neatly disappear when opened. It’s the kind of feature you’re more likely to see in Los Angeles, but Duboce Triangle is one of San Francisco’s sunnier neighborhoods, so put on a sweater and enjoy the breeze.
That’s just one great detail in a home that’s been renovated to near perfection. Looking at the kitchen, we’re reminded of an article in The Onion titled “Family Wealthy Enough to Have the Kind of Refrigerator Doors That Blend Into Cabinets.” Yep, this place has that too. You almost never see these kinds of thoughtful designs in a home under $3 million.
But there’s a reason the price isn’t as high as homes with comparable features. The main issue is privacy. Those beautiful folding doors lead to a backyard that is shared with the rest of the building. Meanwhile, one of the bedrooms in the ground-floor unit has a large window that faces the street. Sure, it has frosted glass, but the exposure could be off-putting. Additionally, there’s no parking in the building, which may deter buyers.
- Address
- 839 14th St., near Walter
- Website
- Katie Fones, Compass
Rincon Hill has historically been associated with luxury apartment buildings in a location conveniently near downtown. However, downtown is not what it used to be, making the area less of a draw — and more of a bargain.
This condo is on the lower end of the price scale for a two-bedroom. It has been tastefully renovated, with attractive flooring and an updated kitchen.
The building has a swimming pool, spa, and fitness center, but you’ll be paying for those amenities: The HOA fee is $1,126 a month, steep for a unit that’s 736 square feet. There’s a reason for that high monthly maintenance fee: The complex was constructed in 1991, putting it at an age when large buildings start to wear down. You’ll want to verify that the HOA has plenty of funds to draw from for necessary maintenance. Lastly, while you’ll be enjoying those stunning urban views, you might be hearing the city, too, given the traffic-heavy location near the entrance to the Bay Bridge.
Here we have a beautifully remodeled single-family home with spectacular views of the city skyline. Who could this be perfect for? A couple (or a single person) who want a stunning home and don’t need extra bedrooms.
This home is priced at the high end for a two-bedroom, but there are reasons for that. First, there are the stunning updates, with contemporary finishes. But the real bonus is the location on a quiet street at the top of a hill; hence, those unobstructed views from nearly every room. And from Glen Park, commuting to Silicon Valley will be a breeze.
There’s a back deck and terraced backyard with multiple patios, an office, and a large two-car garage. In short, this little jewel has everything you need.
If you’re looking to splash out on a dream home, rather than a construction project, this could be the place.
- Address
- 178 Laidley St. at Fairmont
- Website
- Brendon Kearney, Compass
Close your eyes and imagine a home in San Francisco. What you’re picturing is this: an elegant Victorian, with tastefully updated interiors, and a modern backyard that’s set up for entertaining. In short, it’s the Platonic ideal of city living.
The sellers, who bought in 2014, took pains to update the home (including the foundation and power systems) while preserving its best original features. There’s a new kitchen and bathrooms, a walk-in closet with built-ins, and thoughtful old-meets-new details throughout. Not to mention the perfect location a block from Dolores Park.
There’s not much more that needs to be said. This is exactly what the San Francisco dream is all about, and you won’t be the only one who thinks so. So gird your loins for a bidding war.
- Address
- 531 Sanchez St. at 18th St.
- Website
- Alec Mironov, Pacific Edge
Rohin Dhar is a licensed real estate agent who lives in the Richmond. He has an MBA from Stanford and a weird portfolio of properties that includes an Earthship. You can find him on X, where he has a popular real estate account.