Supervisor and mayoral candidate Aaron Peskin has jumped into the fray with his plan to introduce temporary zoning controls next month on the Upper Fillmore Neighborhood Commercial Historic District , which spans four blocks between Jackson and Pine streets.

In broad strokes, the conflict pits mom-and-pop businesses against tech interests. But, as with most commercial real estate deals in the city, the details are more complicated.

A venture capitalist’s under-the-radar effort to purchase a string of commercial properties on Fillmore Street in Pacific Heights has blown up into a political fight of a type familiar in San Francisco.

A source familiar with the plans said the team plans to revive the Clay as a theater and is in conversations with two companies to operate it.

Mehta’s team in January purchased the shuttered Clay Theater at 2261 Fillmore St. and an adjacent retail space for $11 million. Since then, the group has spent tens of millions to pick up six storefronts across a three-block stretch between Pine and Clay streets.

The real estate play is funded by a $100 million capital allocation from Mehta, the founder and managing partner of Greenoaks Capital, who grew up in Pacific Heights and in 2022 purchased a $17.6 million estate a few blocks from Fillmore Street.

Peskin’s effort is in response to complaints from two long-standing businesses on the corridor that accused VC investor Neil Mehta of pushing them out as part of a property-buying spree.

The legislation would increase the negotiating power of businesses to stay in their current locations by requiring landlords to get additional approvals for replacement tenants. These protections would apply specifically to companies in the city’s Legacy Business Program .

“Our aim is to bring in an even wider variety of food and beverage operators; to revitalize the iconic Clay Theater; and to restore Fillmore storefronts in need of investment,” Allen said.

Allen said the building purchases are being made on behalf of a nonprofit called the SF Reserve Foundation, funded by Metha “with the objective of bringing in more small businesses, rather than introducing chain or formula retail tenants.” The organization has no website, and no record of it could be found with federal tax officials.

“There have been several unfortunate inaccuracies reported in the last few days,” Allen, managing director of Aegis Reserve, said in a written statement. “We have not proposed or implemented rental increases with any commercial tenant on the street, nor have we encouraged any sellers to evict or raise rents on in-place tenants.”

Cody Allen, a longtime food and beverage and entertainment operator, has been tapped as Mehta’s representative, interfacing with tenants on the corridor.

Sushi restaurant Ten-Ichi and Middle Eastern eatery La Mediterranee said the purchase of their buildings by Mehta’s team means their days on the corridor may be numbered.

Steve Amano, the owner of Ten-Ichi, which has been on Fillmore for more than four decades, sparked the furor when he posted a sign in his window that announced the restaurant’s closure.

“We are being forced out, please help!” the sign reads.

“There was no negotiation; there was nothing other than a meeting set up by our landlord’s asset manager,” Amano said in an interview. He said his restaurant has been operating on a month-to-month lease for several years, but any effort to stay on longer fell on deaf ears with former landlords.

Two sources said Amano did not have a term lease for the space, in part because he previously planned to sell the business, meaning the landlord could ask him to leave at any time. Amano’s opening gambit in negotiations was asking for $250,000 in payments that would seed his family’s next business; the seller’s representative balked at this, he said.

The parties agreed to a termination agreement that included the forgiveness of nearly $60,000 in back rent and a $20,000 upfront termination fee paid to Ten-Ichi. Amano said this money is being distributed among his staff as a form of severance. The restaurant is forced to vacate by Sept. 30.

Amano said he would like to stay but admitted that the prospect is unlikely. He has started a GoFundMe campaign to help pay for relocation.