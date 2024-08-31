This is “The Find,” an obsessive house hunter’s guide to four San Francisco real estate buys worthy of your consideration.

To buy a home in San Francisco, you’ll need to make compromises.

Every good feature adds to the price, so tradeoffs must be made if you’re on a fixed budget. Do you need parking or a third bedroom? Another bathroom or an updated kitchen? A bigger house or a better address?

By definition, San Francisco buyers will be sacrificing size or layout for location; you might be willing to go small in order to be in your absolute favorite part of the city. Meanwhile, with some units, there are those pesky HOA fees to consider: A high fee could be offset by a low listing price, while a low one might make life on three floors more palatable.

This week, we’ve found some options where the tradeoffs may be worth it. On the other end of the spectrum, there’s one for the wish list: a dreamy Victorian with more space than you’ll know what to do with.