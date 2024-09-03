Billionaire Michael Bloomberg just dropped some serious cash to keep London Breed in the mayor’s office.

Campaign finance documents filed Tuesday show the former New York City mayor recently donated $1 million to an independent expenditure committee supporting Breed’s reelection bid.

The donation, directed to the group Supporting London Breed for Mayor 2024, is one of the largest this election season and will surely act as a counterweight to the large sums of money being thrown at her main rival, former supervisor Mark Farrell.

Bloomberg had already donated a substantial amount toward Breed’s reelection campaign. At the beginning of this year, he contributed $200,000 to the independent committee.

Members of the committee did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Independent committees are allowed to accept donations larger than the $500 contribution cap set for candidate-controlled entities, though they are not allowed to communicate with the campaign they are supporting.

In 2020, Breed endorsed Bloomberg for president after Kamala Harris withdrew from the race.