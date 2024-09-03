It’s 10 a.m. on a Saturday in August and Minnie Bell’s is launching a new lunch service in exactly one hour. Yet the chef is unruffled. Roaming the market, wearing sunglasses and black Crocs with socks (pattern: “chocolate and wine!”), she’s armed with a woven bag nabbed from friends at La Cocina, the incubator for low-income women entrepreneurs that helped her launch her first business, a food truck, in 2012.



Eventually, she landed a space at Emeryville’s Public Market. She gave that up last spring, after Mayor London Breed called her out of the blue and invited her to move Minnie Bell’s — as McPherson says — home. McPherson knows she’s lucky to have also had the support of the Dream Keeper Initiative, which has tried to bring Black-owned businesses back to the area.



She’s also lucky to be a chef with a Saturday farmers market right around the corner. If only, she says, the oyster mushrooms were available today. (She soaks them in a rosemary marinade, dredges them in flour, then deep-fries.) She’d also love to see Black farmers represented and wouldn’t mind if the market extended its hours beyond Saturdays. “We need another day of this market!” she says. By Tuesday, McPherson and her woven bag are ready for a refill.

