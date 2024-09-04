At the hearing, the high school senior wore a green uniform and bandages on his left arm where he was apparently shot. His parents were in court — his mother used a Spanish interpreter — as were Pearsall’s relatives and about two dozen journalists. While the boy’s identity is being protected because of his age, the proceedings were held in the open because of the seriousness of the alleged crimes.

The teen was charged Tuesday with attempted murder, assault with a semi-automatic firearm, and attempted second-degree robbery. Gun-related charges were added Wednesday.

During a brief hearing at San Francisco Juvenile Court, a probation official recommended that the suspect, a 17-year-old Tracy resident, be transferred to San Joaquin County, where he faces an offense that was not described in court. But Judge Roger C. Chan ordered the suspect held at the Juvenile Justice Center in San Francisco’s West of Twin Peaks neighborhood while the case advances.

An attorney for the teenage boy charged with attempted murder in the weekend shooting of 49ers rookie receiver Ricky Pearsall said after a hearing Wednesday that his client is “very sorry.”

Pearsall was released from San Francisco General Hospital on Sunday and returned to training on Monday , 49ers General Manager John Lynch said.

Pearsall, a 23-year-old first-round NFL draft pick, was walking along Geary Street in Union Square on Saturday afternoon when the suspect pointed a gun at him, according to police. The teen was reportedly trying to steal Pearsall’s Rolex watch. Both Pearsall and the suspect were shot in the ensuing struggle.

After Wednesday’s hearing, Deputy Public Defender Bob Dunlap, who was appointed to represent the teen, told reporters he had spent a few hours with his client. Dunlap said he had reviewed the police report and had not yet seen video footage or a ballistics report.

“He’s very sorry, genuinely, that this did happen, as is his family,” Dunlap said during a press conference. “And I can say on their behalf, as well as on my own behalf, our thoughts go out to the Pearsall family and Mr. Pearsall himself.”

Under California law, the district attorney’s office could request a transfer hearing in which a judge would determine if the case should go to adult court. DA Brooke Jenkins said Tuesday her office had not decided whether to ask for such a hearing.

Although it’s a serious case, it does not warrant transfer, Dunlap said, adding that he was encouraged by Jenkins’ statements. “She said, ‘The status of the victim should not determine the outcome of that decision,’ and I give her a lot of credit for saying that,” he said.

“All the media attention — even nationwide media attention — is a lot,” Dunlap added. “That’s a lot for the family to process and a lot to be on your shoulders.”