Steve Kerr on his summer of gold medals, politics, and huge changes for the Warriors

Though the immediate news of Thompson’s decision to sign with the Mavericks hit the Warriors franchise hard, there were indications all last season that Klay was unhappy and at least contemplating an exit.



“Yeah, there were signs,” Kerr said. “I mean, obviously, none of us knew what would happen. We all wanted him to stay. I wanted Klay to be a Warrior for life. Felt like the right thing. But you never really know what the right thing is for someone else. Only that person knows.



“I think by the end of the year, I think Klay knew for his own sake that he wanted to leave. I’m happy for him. I really think this will be a great move. He’s going to play for a great team with two high-level creators [Luka Dončić and Kyrie Irving]. You should get a lot of wide-open shots. I think sometimes a career change, a late-career change, can refresh and recharge you.



“I’m hoping Klay can move on from the injuries psychologically and emotionally, which I think he struggled to do here, frankly. I think a fresh start is great for him. I think it could be good for us.”



Without Klay, the Warriors have an open spot in the starting lineup and don’t have to worry about how he might’ve handled a demotion. Kerr could go right to Podziemski, who briefly started ahead of Klay last season. Or he could put Melton next to Curry. Or he could move Andrew Wiggins into the shooting guard spot and go with Kuminga or somebody else at small forward.



“I think that’s the exciting thing about this training camp, is that I can legitimately tell the guys that spots are available and mean it,” Kerr said. “You know, last year, we started at times, we started small with Wiggins, JK, and Draymond. Later in the season, we wanted more size, we started Trayce. I would say all those guys are in the mix for starting jobs, but so is Brandon.



“This is not going to be as simple as, hey, Brandon’s going to start because he was our next-best guard off the bench last year, blah, blah, blah. It’s got to be which combinations work, what makes sense coming off the bench, and we’ll have to figure that out the next few weeks.”



I asked Kerr specifically what he thought about Melton, a tough-minded true shooting guard whose skill set seems to be compatible with a spot alongside Curry.



“He’s a two-way player, which I love,” Kerr said. “You know, the ability to connect multiple lineups. I think he brings that. He’s a catch-and-shoot guy. Just watching him scrimmage this past week at Chase, our guys are playing pickup ball as they get ready for camp. I watched him knock down four straight 3s in a scrimmage, but they were catch-and-shoot, like, no catch-and-hold. The game keeps going when he’s out there.



“I saw him set a split screen and slip to the rim and get a layup off a pass from Kyle Anderson. It’s like, we haven’t even worked on that yet, right? But these guys know how we play. They have a good feel for the game.”



Kuminga is always a talking point with the Warriors. Last week, Kuminga told me he and Kerr are working well together after some rougher times last season. But there are big questions about Kuminga’s role on this team and the rookie extension he’s eligible to receive until the Oct. 31 deadline.



“We have a great relationship,” Kerr said. “I think JK, if you look at his three years here, I think it would look like the stock market over 10 years. You know, there’s been some dips for sure, moments where I sat him, didn’t play him, took him out of the rotation. But from when he walked in here three years ago to now, he is dramatically better. And that’s how this is supposed to go.



“I’ve talked to him about this year … what our expectations are, what I’m excited about. He’s excited about it. He loves it here. He’s told me that.



“I think the hardest part for him — he doesn’t have the extension yet. And he’s seen some of the guys in the same draft get extensions. But he understands the business. He still has some things to prove. And he’s committed to going out and doing them. And I’m going to help him every step.”



Kerr said recently that he could play Kuminga a lot more if Kuminga fit better as a small forward. Kuminga last week said he’s always been a small forward. There’s a way to solve this, but it will take the right lineup combinations and Kuminga feeling more confident with his outside shot, Kerr said.



“He’s definitely a small forward if we’ve got a shooting five out on the floor, right?” Kerr said. “Because then all the skill stuff that you want out of a three, attacking the rim, getting there [is open]. Now you’ve got a spread floor. So if we’re playing Trayce and Draymond, I’m going to have a hard time playing JK at the three. But that’s kind of what I’m talking about with camp.



“Let’s see what happens with Kyle Anderson. Let’s see what happens with a healthy Gary Payton. And hopefully there are more combinations that we can play this year, where JK does play a little bit more three and that he shoots it well enough and quickly enough to force defenses to come out at him.”