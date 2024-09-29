These are just some of Clark and Pirie’s realized dreams, brought to life by the cadre of local groups like Velocity Arts who have helped them throw some of the city’s most over-the-top benefits, raising almost $700,000 for charities like the Edible Schoolyard Project and this year’s beneficiary, Hamilton Families .

While the first party set the tone for extravagance, Pirie and Clark in 2001 inherited a restaurant with problems. “When we arrived, it had tremendous debts,” Pirie said. “So we paid off every vendor. We got through the first dot-com bust and then 9/11. Then we started to have some good years.”



By their fifth anniversary, in 2004, the couple were ready to celebrate. “I was thinking about Chez Panisse and how the cafe had a birthday every year,” said Pirie. “I remember saying, ‘We have to throw ourselves a party.’ We wanted to replicate the first one.” So they had Bollywood dancers in full regalia, plus more topless models who gained a fan when actor Peter Coyote showed up, and, as Pirie recalled, “showed his enthusiasm by following them around like a puppy dog.” That was also the year the Modernism West Gallery opened within the restaurant, solidifying their connection to the arts.