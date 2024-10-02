From Hard French to Hot Chip, the 15 hottest things to do this week in SF

Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the new event newsletter of the same name, founded by Josh Constine. Each week, Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities that are worthy of their time. The Standard will feature all of those events, plus a few bonus ones, every week. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link on your phone.
Aerialists on the side of a building, caberet singers, dance battles, and more brighten Market Street.
- Website
- Market Street Arts
- Date and time
- Thursday, Oct. 3, 4-7 p.m.
With headlining DJ the Polish Ambassador, Second Street opens to outdoor bars, street food, and art installations.
- Website
- First Thursdays
- Date and time
- Thursday, Oct. 3, 5-10 p.m.
The Museum of the African Diaspora and art spaces around the Bay host a week of exhibitions, theater shows, and parties.
- Website
- Nexus
- Date and time
- Daily through Sunday, Oct. 6
- Address
- 685 Mission St.
Published poets and newer writers speak their truths in the glow of the vintage hotel’s pool, followed by a swanky afterparty.
- Website
- Phoenix Hotel
- Date and time
- Thursday, Oct. 3, 6:30 p.m.-midnight
- Address
- 601 Eddy St.
Explore the absurdities of sex with 25 adults-only indie shorts.
- Website
- Hump! Film Festival
- Date and time
- Friday, Oct. 4-Saturday, Oct. 12, 6:30 p.m.
“As the World Rises and Falls” is a goofy, psychedelic, and physically energetic modern clown performance.
- Website
- Flop Fest
- Date and time
- Friday, Oct. 4-Sunday, Oct. 6, 7:30 p.m.
- Address
- 2400 Bayshore Blvd.
This free festival features Cat Power singing Bob Dylan, Yo La Tengo, the Wood Brothers, Emmylou Harris, Devendra Banhart, and more.
- Website
- Hardly Strictly Bluegrass
- Date and time
- Friday, Oct. 4-Sunday, Oct. 6, 1 p.m.
- Address
- Golden Gate Park
There’ll be ’90s house, rave, ballroom, and other fabulous, high-energy music to celebrate 14 years of Hard French at the Outer Mission’s iconic patio bar.
- Website
- El Rio
- Date and time
- Saturday, Oct. 5, 3-8 p.m.
- Address
- 3158 Mission St.
German music from Alpine Sound, traditional food, house-brewed beer, and more at the edge of the beach.
- Website
- Park Chalet
- Date and time
- Friday, Oct. 4, 4-9 p.m.
- Address
- 1000 Great Highway
Mind-bending sounds and light art pump through Monument in SoMa.
- Website
- AV Club
- Date and time
- Saturday, Oct. 5, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
- Address
- Monument SF, 140 9th St.
Flyaway Productions’ new piece is a reflection on reproductive rights, performed by acrobatic aerialists.
- Website
- Ode to Jane
- Date and time
- Friday, Oct. 4-Saturday, Oct. 12, 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
Legendary dance band Hot Chip brings the electricity to this underground show.
- Website
- Hot Chip DJ set
- Date and time
- Friday, Oct. 4, 10 p.m.
- Address
- Location TBA
An afternoon of classics by Haydn and Mendelssohn among Noe Valley Ministry’s stained-glass windows.
- Website
- SF Civic Music Association
- Date and time
- Saturday, Oct. 5, 3-5 p.m.
Warehouse party crews Malfunction and Spin and Destroy plot this dark techno rave in a secret location.
- Website
- Breakaway techno rave
- Date and time
- Saturday, Oct. 5, 10 p.m.
- Address
- Location TBA
Founded by Harvey Milk, the fair fills Castro Street with artists, vendors, DJs, and dancers.
- Website
- Castro Street Fair
- Date and time
- Sunday, Oct. 6, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
- Address
- Castro and Market streets