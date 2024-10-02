Skip to main content
From Hard French to Hot Chip, the 15 hottest things to do this week in SF

A person in a plaid shirt creates a large, colorful bubble using two sticks at an outdoor event, surrounded by a crowd with trees in the background.
The crowd at last year’s Hardly Strictly Bluegrass festival at Golden Gate Park. | Source: Brad Kayal/Hardly Strictly
By Josh Constine

Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the new event newsletter of the same name, founded by Josh Constine. Each week, Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities that are worthy of their time. The Standard will feature all of those events, plus a few bonus ones, every week. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link on your phone.

Unstaged: Performing arts across Mid-Market

Aerialists on the side of a building, caberet singers, dance battles, and more brighten Market Street.

People in vibrant costumes and makeup are on a trolley labeled &quot;NOWHERE IN PARTICULAR.&quot; They are smiling and one person holds a trumpet.
Performers gather on a bus at Unstaged. | Source: Alyse Panitz/Market Street Arts
Website
Market Street Arts
Date and time
Thursday, Oct. 3, 4-7 p.m.
Address
Market Street between Fifth and Sixth streets

Downtown First Thursdays block party

With headlining DJ the Polish Ambassador, Second Street opens to outdoor bars, street food, and art installations.

Website
First Thursdays
Date and time
Thursday, Oct. 3, 5-10 p.m.
Address
Market Street and Second Street

Nexus: SF/Bay Area Black Art Week

The Museum of the African Diaspora and art spaces around the Bay host a week of exhibitions, theater shows, and parties.

The image shows a diverse group of 14 people posing on stairs in what appears to be an ornate building with columns, plants, and classical statues in the background.
Some of the gallerists, artists, curators, and designers involved in Nexus. | Source: Brandon Ruffin
Website
Nexus
Date and time
Daily through Sunday, Oct. 6
Address
685 Mission St.

Poolside Poets at the Phoenix Hotel

Published poets and newer writers speak their truths in the glow of the vintage hotel’s pool, followed by a swanky afterparty.

Website
Phoenix Hotel
Date and time
Thursday, Oct. 3, 6:30 p.m.-midnight
Address
601 Eddy St.

Hump! Film Festival: Silly, sexy short films

Explore the absurdities of sex with 25 adults-only indie shorts.

Website
Hump! Film Festival
Date and time
Friday, Oct. 4-Saturday, Oct. 12, 6:30 p.m.
Address
Victoria Theater, 2961 16th St.

Flop Fest clown/acrobat theater show

 “As the World Rises and Falls” is a goofy, psychedelic, and physically energetic modern clown performance.

Website
Flop Fest
Date and time
Friday, Oct. 4-Sunday, Oct. 6, 7:30 p.m.
Address
2400 Bayshore Blvd.

Hardly Strictly Bluegrass

This free festival features Cat Power singing Bob Dylan, Yo La Tengo, the Wood Brothers, Emmylou Harris, Devendra Banhart, and more.

A band performs on a large outdoor stage with a crowd gathered on a grassy area. The backdrop features a bridge design, and trees surround the venue.
Hardly Strictly Bluegrass always draws a crowd. | Source: Anthony Pidgeon/Hardly Strictly
Website
Hardly Strictly Bluegrass
Date and time
Friday, Oct. 4-Sunday, Oct. 6, 1 p.m.
Address
Golden Gate Park

Hard French season-finale dance party at El Rio

There’ll be ’90s house, rave, ballroom, and other fabulous, high-energy music to celebrate 14 years of Hard French at the Outer Mission’s iconic patio bar.

Five people pose together against a dark curtain. They wear a mix of formal and creative outfits, including a light fur coat, a fringed jacket, and floral embellishments.
The Hard French crew consists of event producer Devon Devine, art directors Jorge P. and Timothy Strong, and DJs Brown Amy and Carnita. | Source: Hard French
Website
El Rio
Date and time
Saturday, Oct. 5, 3-8 p.m.
Address
3158 Mission St.

Oktoberfest at the Park Chalet

German music from Alpine Sound, traditional food, house-brewed beer, and more at the edge of the beach.

Website
Park Chalet
Date and time
Friday, Oct. 4, 4-9 p.m.
Address
1000 Great Highway

AV Club Algorave with code-generated music and visuals

Mind-bending sounds and light art pump through Monument in SoMa.

Website
AV Club
Date and time
Saturday, Oct. 5, 9 p.m.-2 a.m.
Address
Monument SF, 140 9th St.

Ode to Jane aerial dance

Flyaway Productions’ new piece is a reflection on reproductive rights, performed by acrobatic aerialists. 

Website
Ode to Jane
Date and time
Friday, Oct. 4-Saturday, Oct. 12, 7:30 p.m. and 8:30 p.m.
Address
The Cadillac Hotel, 398 Eddy St.

Hot Chip DJ set at a secret location

Legendary dance band Hot Chip brings the electricity to this underground show.

Two DJs are performing on stage. One wears a yellow shirt, the other a white shirt with headphones. A graphic of circles is displayed behind them.
Hot Chip brings the heat. | Source: Foc Kan/Getty Images
Website
Hot Chip DJ set
Date and time
Friday, Oct. 4, 10 p.m.
Address
Location TBA

String quartets play free chamber music 

An afternoon of classics by Haydn and Mendelssohn among Noe Valley Ministry’s stained-glass windows.

Website
SF Civic Music Association
Date and time
Saturday, Oct. 5, 3-5 p.m.
Address
Noe Valley Ministry, 1021 Sanchez St.

Breakaway dark techno after hours

Warehouse party crews Malfunction and Spin and Destroy plot this dark techno rave in a secret location.

Website
Breakaway techno rave
Date and time
Saturday, Oct. 5, 10 p.m.
Address
Location TBA

50th Castro Street Fair

Founded by Harvey Milk, the fair fills Castro Street with artists, vendors, DJs, and dancers.

Website
Castro Street Fair
Date and time
Sunday, Oct. 6, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.
Address
Castro and Market streets

Josh Constine can be reached at outgoers@sfstandard.com

Filed Under

