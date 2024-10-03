Quarter-season stat check: How Brock Purdy and the 49ers offense stack up

Here are the 49ers’ ranks in expected points added (EPA) across all phases of the game.

The numbers can help us make sense of the inconsistency and set the table for what the 49ers must do to strengthen their Super Bowl bid. We’ll focus on the offense in this piece, but for the sake of full context, let’s start with a league-wide comparison to last season.

One month is in the books for the San Francisco 49ers. It seemed effortless at times and tumultuous at others. The final result: a 2-2 record entering a two-game stretch against a pair of NFC West opponents that might truly set the tone for this 2024 season.

Offensively, the 49ers — who’ve dropped from No. 1 to No. 6 — have been good, but not the top-ranked juggernaut they were in 2023. The absence of star running back Christian McCaffrey is the primary culprit here — more on that in a bit.

Defensively, the 49ers are at the same No. 10 spot they finished in last season after sandwiching poor games against the Vikings and Rams with good ones against the Jets and Patriots. We’ll look further under the hood of that and the special teams unit, which has regressed to a dead-last ranking, this week.

The 49ers offense led this team in 2023 and the same will likely be true in 2024. The Cardinals and their struggling 30th-ranked defense visit Levi’s Stadium on Sunday, so expect the 49ers to continue climbing the offensive rankings. No surprise, their biggest struggles so far have come against the Vikings, who rank No. 1 in defensive EPA through the first month.

We’ve already explored 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy’s torrid start. Stylistically, much has changed this season. The 49ers hope that McCaffrey’s return, when it does come, will lead to better red-zone efficiency. They paced the NFL with a 68% touchdown rate there in 2023. It’s dropped to 50%, good enough for No. 20, in 2024.