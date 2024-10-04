There’s a bit of alchemy, too. Bartender Nathan Depante described the acidic creation’s texture as “creamy” (he’s right) and noted that many of Black Lagoon’s drinks are more sophisticated and — pun intended — spirit-forward than those at other Halloween pop-ups. (That’s not to say that the vampire vibes at the Fang Bang bar inside the Old Mint’s theatrical haunted house Terror Vault aren’t well worth your time.)

Apart from the eerie garnishes, mouthfeel is what distinguishes most of the drinks at Black Lagoon. In the case of the Nightmare Fuel (Patrón Blanco tequila, Giffard Mangue liqueur, matcha, lime, and Bitter Queens Thai spice bitters), the matcha and bitters lend a pleasant astringency, making the case that this isn’t some gimmick to be ordered only once as a gag. But in fairness to good gags, it comes in a sea-monster-shaped glass with two plastic skeleton hands buried in ice.