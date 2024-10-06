A grieving mother, a lost daughter, and a 30-mile bike ride into the Pacific

Just before dawn, under a sky full of stars, Jessica Schiller waded into the dark waters of Richardson Bay. Dressed in cycling shorts and a light windbreaker, she climbed onto a waterbike — essentially a bike perched between two large pontoons — and began pedaling.

After a few practice loops around the marina as the sun rose Friday, she waved to supporters on the shoreline and set off for what would be a daylong trek, with the Golden Gate Bridge twinkling above her.

Her goal? The Farallon Islands, also known as The Devil’s Teeth. A remote, rocky outcrop 30 miles west of San Francisco, it’s a place off-limits to all but biologists due to its abundance of biodiversity.

Rare seabirds nest there and the area is famous for its great white sharks, some as large as 20 feet.

“Last year they saw a record 78 adult great whites,” Schiller said. “I have someone who will be solely on shark watch as we get closer to the islands.”

October is prime time for sharks, drawn by their favorite prey: northern elephant seals. There are so many fins in the water that people sign up for shark-viewing tours across the same waters she’d be in.

Schiller was nervous, but undeterred.

“There are lots of things that are riskier,” she said.

Two years ago, her 20-year-old daughter Naomi died of a fentanyl overdose in Marin County, after years of struggling with addiction.