Homeless people told us their picks for San Francisco mayor

But most agree that they want a mayor who won’t throw away their belongings and will get them into housing.

Of the 10, only three knew details of the candidates; The Standard walked the others through the options. Just one was registered to vote, according to public records.

The Standard canvassed 10 homeless people this week to find out who’s got their vote for mayor in November.

Homelessness is a top issue in the San Francisco mayoral election for voters who live in homes. It’s also front of mind for voters who don’t: the people who sleep on city streets, in vehicles, and in tents.

‘All these laws against us’

For that reason, they said, they’re more likely to vote for Supervisor Aaron Peskin, whose website criticizes the approach of moving homeless people from block to block.

Several people said a recent uptick in encampment sweeps , overseen by Mayor London Breed, has made it harder to escape homelessness.

“When you start having all these laws against us, it doesn’t help,” Laughlin said. “There’s not going to be enough shelter for everyone.”

Dan Laughlin said he’s lived in an RV in San Francisco for 27 years and was recently ticketed for illegal parking for the first time. Laughlin said he’s a registered Green Party voter and will likely vote for Peskin.

‘I don’t trust anyone’

Rainwater said he was holding a sign that read “homeless hungry veteran” near a freeway off-ramp when Zhou pulled over in her campaign van and promised to house him if elected.

Tugboat Rainwater, who lives in a tent on the streets of SoMa, said he got involved in the election after Republican candidate Ellen Lee Zhou approached him while he was panhandling.

“She goes, ‘If you vote for me and I get inducted as mayor, I promise that we’ll get as many homeless people off the street as want to get off the street,’” Rainwater said, pulling Zhou’s campaign card from his wallet.

In a phone interview, Zhou said she often stops and talks to “non-Tenderloin” homeless people as part of her religious practice — but not for campaign purposes.

She said that if she becomes mayor, she’ll call an emergency declaration to fingerprint every homeless person, allowing her to determine whether they are homeless by choice.

Those who are “professional homeless,” as she puts it, would be reprimanded. Everyone else would receive around-the-clock care.

“Once I fingerprint and facial recognition each person in San Francisco who claims to be homeless, then we were able to root out the problems,” Zhou said. “If they are professional homeless, and they choose to be homeless, then we have to give them a warning.”

Rainwater, who said he is from Alaska, became homeless after his little brother stole his car, leaving him stranded in the city three years ago. He’s frustrated by politicians and social workers, who’ve repeatedly broken promises to house him, he said.