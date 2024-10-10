The northern lights might be seen from the Bay Area tonight, a celestial show that’s typically visible only in sparsely populated places like Alaska and Greenland. It’s a geomagnetic follow-up to the cosmic radiance locals saw in May, when solar storms lit up the sky in ribbons of purple, red, and green.

Unlike meteor showers, which have a predictable peak, the aurora borealis does its own thing. “Generally, it should be all night long,” said Rob Steenburgh, a scientist at the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Space Weather Prediction Center. “It does have periods where it’s more active or less active, but we don’t have the precision to forecast down to that level.”

Tonight’s forecast calls for partly cloudy skies in San Francisco, with clearer skies inland. Mountaintops and other places away from the glare of city lights offer the best viewing opportunities — and it may help to venture north. In May, amateur astronomers posted photos to X that revealed they had good luck spotting the northern lights from the Marin Headlands and San Rafael’s China Camp Beach.