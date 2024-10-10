“Daddy Gang,” Cooper yelled, referring to her fans. “There is nothing that is considered a good blowjob unless it is the sloppiest, wettest, most nastiest thing you’ve ever done in your whole life.”

The almost exclusively female audience was there to see Alex Cooper, host of the mega-popular, mega-raunchy “Call Her Daddy” podcast, live. Cooper was in the news last week after she hosted Kamala Harris for a more serious discussion of women’s rights. But in Oakland, the subject matter was decidedly less, ahem, dry.

In their sexiest outfits, locked arm-in-arm with their best friends, a few thousand Bay Area women descended Wednesday on Oakland’s Paramount Theatre to learn how to give the world’s best head.

In that time, Cooper has connected with millennial and Gen Z women by talking frankly about sex, love, and the struggles facing women today — as well as through funny and confessional interviews with some of the biggest pop stars. Today, Cooper tops Joe Rogan in devoted women listeners, and recently signed a $100 million deal to shift her content from Spotify to SiriusXM.

“I was forced to pick myself up from the side of the road, look myself in the mirror, and stop relying on a man to take care of me,” Cooper said, explaining how she began recording her podcast six years ago.

The story of how Cooper became the second-most-popular podcaster on Spotify was familiar to most of the women in the audience. They nodded along as she covered her nerdy high school days, her late-blooming glow-up, her college sexcapades, and her experience hitting rock bottom when she lost her job and found out her Major League Baseball boyfriend was cheating on her.

Like Cooper’s biweekly interview podcast, the live show was ribald, raw, and instructional. The two-hour extravaganza kicked off with a male strip tease and a one-woman dramatic reenactment by Cooper, 30, of her life so far. When she covered threesomes and sex techniques, the feeling in the room was less sex kitten, more female empowerment. (Do women deserve orgasms? Hell yes, the Daddy Gang agreed.)

“I’ve been able to go through every era with her,” said Katie Mefferd, who had traveled from Sonoma County with her friend Erika Peterson. “From single to dating to engaged, and I just got married when she got married.” Neither Peterson nor Medford had attended a live podcast before, but for Cooper? Of course.

In the Paramount lobby, the line for free ear piercings from the Call Her Daddy road team wound down the hall and up the staircase. In bedazzled cowboy hats and long leather boots, with midriffs proudly on display, the crowd was decidedly femme and fabulous.

The Standard could count the number of men in the audience — all fans themselves — on two hands. Collin Hensley jumped at the opportunity to attend the show after his girlfriend’s friend backed out. Hensley has listened to the podcast for years and credits it with helping him in his three-year relationship. “It’s very entertaining, and as a guy, I’ve learned a lot,” he said.