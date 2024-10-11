His latest project is Lilah, a low-proof cocktail bar two doors down Chestnut Street from Causwells, the 10-year-old New American restaurant where he is a partner. Though small, the space is well-designed, with wallpaper displaying nattily attired foxes, tigers, and flamingos enjoying fancy cocktails. The drinks may be light on alcohol, but the creativity runs high. And the result is intoxicating — in a totally different way.

It doesn’t matter what ingredients go into Elmer Mejicanos’ cocktails. Whether it’s a stiff old-fashioned or a passion-fruit sour bedazzled with boba pearls, he’s going gonzo. The 20-year veteran of the Bay Area mixology scene is already known for his imaginative creations including an entire menu based on Girl Scout cookies and gravity-defying souffle drinks . Now, he’s devoting himself to a new frontier: low-alcohol cocktails.

Take the Strawberry Hill ($18), made from low-proof white rum, Thai basil, strawberries, bianco vermouth, pandan, and chia seeds served on a veritable mountain of shave ice produced on a hand-cracked Japanese machine. It’s practically a dessert in drink form. The fragrant pandan leaves lend a vanilla-cake flavor, while the basil draws out the berries’ intensity. The chia seeds are soaked in copra-strawberry juice instead of water, “so they’re all tasting like little mini strawberries,” says Mejicanos.

It’s meant to evoke the innocence of childhood — with a moderate bit of booze. The only drink that goes down smoother is the Easy Tiger ($17), which from afar could be confused for a pint of foamy ale. It’s a gentle tequila sour bedecked with passion-fruit boba that burst sweetly in your mouth, with a head as thick as a classic soda-fountain egg cream.

There’s also a food menu of Asian-influenced dishes, from Taiwanese pork belly buns to a decadent trio of Cantonese duck crispy tacos, plus lime leaf crispy peanuts that are thoroughly addictive in spite of not being salty. But the drinks are the main event.