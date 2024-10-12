Over the last few years, various nonprofits that receive taxpayer dollars have been rocked by scandals, prompting resignations, criminal investigations, and calls for widespread audits. Last year, reporting by The Standard revealed that the city paid $25 million in 2022 to dozens of nonprofits that were blocked by state law from receiving or spending funds. Most recently, the Dream Keeper Initiative, the city’s flagship program for the Black community, is under the microscope for allegations of misspending, leading to the resignations of its director and the head of the Human Rights Commission.