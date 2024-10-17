These transit stations are served by the program:

To receive the credit, customers’ rides must originate from Waymo’s local service area, which includes San Francisco and parts of Daly City and Colma.

The pilot, which starts Thursday and will run through Nov. 15, is the first of its kind by a robotaxi company, according to Waymo.

Robotaxi company Waymo is launching a pilot program to give Bay Area riders a $3 credit if they’re picked up near certain public transit stations.

Waymo said BART, Muni, and CalTrain are aware of the program but are not partners in it.

The company provides more than 100,000 all-electric rides weekly across its service areas; it estimates this prevents 155 tons of carbon dioxide emissions.

Waymo said 36% of its San Francisco riders use the service to connect with BART, Muni, or CalTrain.

Transit officials have criticized driverless cars for blocking emergency vehicles and creating road hazards. In August, a Waymo robotaxi carrying a passenger drove into a high-speed sideshow, and last year one struck and killed an off-leash dog.

Proposition L, which will go before voters next month, would tax Waymo, along with Uber and Lyft, to fund local public transit.

Waymo said it plans to use data from the pilot to design future programs to offer first- and last-mile rides. It did not provide details.

BART spokesperson Alicia Trost said the transit agency was not aware of Waymo’s pilot program but supports it. She said that while Muni and SamTrans offer “great” service to the four BART stations served by the program, she understands that some riders prefer accessing transit by car.

“It’s great that people are trying to make it easier to get to BART,” Trost said.

A Caltrain representative said the agency is “glad Waymo is helping their riders take advantage of our new service and look forward to seeing them onboard.”