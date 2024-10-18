Pearsall went through all four of the week’s practices without a hitch. He has yet to conduct an interview since the shooting but was notably jovial during an informal 10-minute chat with a few reporters Wednesday near his locker.

The 49ers opened Pearsall’s practice window to return from the NFI list on Monday. Veterans George Kittle and Fred Warner encouraged Pearsall to break down the team’s pre-practice huddle that day before Kyle Shanahan asked him to lead the post-practice scrum.

“He’s had a hell of a week,” Shanahan said of Pearsall, “and we’re pumped to get him in there. … He’s working his butt off to catch up.”

Pearsall, the 49ers’ 2024 first-round draft pick, is set to make his NFL debut against the Kansas City Chiefs. That, of course, is the team that beat the 49ers in the Super Bowl last season — making Sunday’s game at Levi’s Stadium a much-hyped rematch.

Ricky Pearsall is back. The 49ers plan to activate the rookie wide receiver from the non-football injury list to their 53-man roster Saturday — exactly 49 days after he was shot in the chest during an armed robbery attempt near San Francisco’s Union Square.

Ricky Pearsall back participating in 49ers practice for the first time since being shot in the chest Aug. 31 pic.twitter.com/7vzVC8jKgL

This Sunday, the 49ers will likely be without veteran receiver Jauan Jennings, who hurt his hip in last week’s win over the Seattle Seahawks. That opens a window for Pearsall to contribute, especially against a Chiefs team that successfully employed more man-to-man coverage than usual against the 49ers last season.

“When you’ve got a guy like Ricky that can win man-to-man matchups and then also open up some other guys too, that’s always a good thing,” Purdy said after Thursday’s practice. “He’s doing a really good job, obviously being back and just bringing the juice, going really fast in and out of his cuts and creating some really good separation.”

The 49ers average only 2.8 yards of separation at the time of receptions, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. That’s the lowest mark in the NFL. Pearsall generated noticeable separation when he was available during training camp, but a shoulder subluxation — an issue he’d also dealt with as a college junior at Florida — sidelined him for a significant chunk of August.

Then, on Aug. 31, Pearsall was shot during the robbery attempt. According to the SFPD, the suspect — a 17-year-old from Tracy — attempted to steal Pearsall’s Rolex watch. A struggle ensued, and three shots were fired. One hit Pearsall, and one hit the suspect. Both were transported to San Francisco General Hospital with relatively minor injuries. The suspect remains in detention and is facing attempted murder, armed robbery, and weapons charges in juvenile court, where the next hearing is scheduled for Nov. 12.

The bullet that struck Pearsall went “through and through,” meaning it didn’t hit vital organs while entering the chest and exiting the back beneath the shoulder. Pearsall was released from the hospital the next day and was back at the team facility within 48 hours. Shanahan called Pearsall’s rapid recovery “a miracle.”