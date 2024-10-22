Warriors season prediction: A deep roster, a 48-34 record, and the 7th seed

Moses Moody made a whole lot of sense talking about his new, three-year, $39-million contract extension on Monday — no surprise, because he’s one of the most sensible people I’ve ever been around.



Steve Kerr made a lot of sense, too, explaining why the Warriors agreed to this deal even though the 22-year-old Moody hasn’t yet won a full rotation spot heading into Wednesday’s regular-season opener in Portland.



“We obviously want to invest in people,” Kerr said. “Ultimately, you’re investing in who you believe in. And Moses, he’s that person.”



The whole Moody thing just made sense, though it occurred in an NBA negotiating situation that often leads to rushed or nonsensical decisions. Usually in these rookie-extension talks, the two sides either agree (and pray) that the player has max or near-max value — or there’s no deal and things can get a little problematic.

For instance, Jonathan Kuminga, Moody’s 2021 draft classmate, understandably believes he’s a max-level talent, but the Warriors haven’t seen enough from him to commit that kind of money. So Kuminga will play this out and hit restricted free agency next summer.

The Moody deal, though, was a calm, middle-range compromise even though it may take another season for Moody to be a full-rotation guy. The Warriors retain his value, and possibly can trade him next summer, probably with Moody’s blessing, if he doesn’t earn regular minutes. In return, Moody gets financial security and will remain patient with the process.

“The season will go how it goes,” said Moody on Monday, emphasizing how much he enjoys playing for this team, alongside Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, and how good it feels to be respected by those he respects the most.

So sensible! This is what struck me as I was drawing up my general conclusions about this Warriors season. Yes, I’ll say it: They’re set up for their sanest, least-emergency-riddled campaign in at least half a decade. That doesn’t mean it’ll be the best season since the Kevin Durant days. I’m just saying it could be the calmest year since their worries about KD’s wandering eye in 2019 started messing with the Warriors’ nervous system.