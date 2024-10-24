Like our other bots, the tool is imperfect. We trained it using each candidate’s statements from a variety of sources, including social media, campaign websites, debate transcripts, and questionnaires submitted to endorsing organizations. That means it can summarize their policy ideas, but it can’t analyze the viability or impact of their positions. The bot can also sometimes get answers wrong, can’t provide detailed biographical information on candidates, and won’t give opinions or instruct you on how to vote. If you have questions about the answers or want to check for accuracy, you can ask the bot to direct you to the primary source material.