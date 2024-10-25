49ers-Cowboys: The Standard’s 5 fast predictions

The 49ers weren’t the only ones who got thrashed last Sunday. Tim and David’s predictions were just as bad — or even worse — than the 49ers’ performance against the Chiefs. Let’s see if the predictions go better this week for the 49ers’ big game Sunday night against the Cowboys. Oh, and it’ll also be interesting to see how the 49ers do too.
Purdy’s passer rating over 100
Lombardi: OVER
On KNBR Friday morning, 49ers general manager John Lynch estimated that 95% of Purdy’s games have been “excellent.” While that number may be a tad high, Lynch’s point was that even great QBs have bad games. Great QBs also bounce back from bad games, especially against struggling defenses.
Kawakami: OVER
Purdy tends to throw his interceptions in bunches — he has five in the 49ers’ last three games. But he also tends to get red-hot right after bad stretches, just like he did last season, when he put up 148.9 and 158.3 ratings right after the 49ers’ three-game losing streak.
49er with the most yards from scrimmage, rushing and receiving
Lombardi: GEORGE KITTLE
Don’t forget that the star tight end paid homage to former 49ers linebacker Gary Plummer last season, wearing and exposing the same “F— Dallas” undershirt that Plummer donned before a game against the Cowboys during the height of the epic 1990s rivalry. Kittle scored three touchdowns that game. He understands the importance of this matchup.
Kawakami: KITTLE
He’s banged up, but the Cowboys are so lousy against the run that they’ll likely have to overcommit to the line of scrimmage. Which could free Kittle for a few huge gainers.
49ers defensive player with the most big plays
Lombardi: NICK BOSA
The Cowboys assigned right tackle Terrence Steele 1-on-1 matchups with Bosa on 16 of 17 reps in last season’s game. Bosa notched four pressures and combined for a sack with those opportunities. Those aren’t huge numbers, but one can count on Bosa to get home if he’s in a one-on-one matchup. He’ll also lined up against rookie Dallas left tackle Tyler Guyton.
Kawakami: CHARVARIUS WARD
Dak Prescott usually will throw a ball or two right into coverage. I expect Ward to spend a lot of time covering CeeDee Lamb and will be in position to grab at least one or two errant tosses.
Non-star who makes a big splash
Lombardi: JACOB COWING
The rookie already flashed last week, rocketing off a tunnel screen before toasting Kansas City’s coverage on a deep double move. Cowing should be even more comfortable this week, assuming the 49ers don’t have to wildly shuffle their receiver room on the fly.
Kawakami: ISAAC GUERENDO
Could Guerendo deliver another game-breaker like his big late run against the Seahawks? The 49ers might really need it if things get tight.
Game prediction
Lombardi: 49ers 31, Cowboys 20
The 49ers have been way more efficient than Dallas both offensively and defensively. But the Cowboys can equalize this with special teams, where they’ve fielded the NFL’s best unit. The 49ers have been terrible — they rank No. 31 in special teams efficiency — so holding serve there is essential. If they manage that, look for a bounce-back performance against an opponent that’s truly struggling.
Kawakami: 49ers 24, Cowboys 20
The 49ers don’t need to be fancy. They just need a clean game. They’re 3-0 when they win the turnover battle. They’re 0-4 when they don’t. If they just run the ball, get some key passes from Purdy, and hold steady on defense, the 49ers should win this one.