49ers-Cowboys: The Standard’s 5 fast predictions

Lombardi: 49ers 31, Cowboys 20

The 49ers have been way more efficient than Dallas both offensively and defensively. But the Cowboys can equalize this with special teams, where they’ve fielded the NFL’s best unit. The 49ers have been terrible — they rank No. 31 in special teams efficiency — so holding serve there is essential. If they manage that, look for a bounce-back performance against an opponent that’s truly struggling.



Kawakami: 49ers 24, Cowboys 20

The 49ers don’t need to be fancy. They just need a clean game. They’re 3-0 when they win the turnover battle. They’re 0-4 when they don’t. If they just run the ball, get some key passes from Purdy, and hold steady on defense, the 49ers should win this one.