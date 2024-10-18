49ers vs. Chiefs: The Standard’s 5 fast predictions

Lombardi: OVER

The Chiefs don’t have cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, who’s now with the Tennessee Titans. That’s a big loss for a team that was able to neutralize the 49ers primarily with man-to-man coverage in the Super Bowl. Purdy’s targets should be operating with more space in this game, which can lead to an efficient afternoon. As always, maintaining a high rating is about avoiding interceptions.



Kawakami: OVER

This has been a perfect guidepost for Purdy — he’s had three games over 100 and three below and is at 100.5 for the season. The last one was a 129.3 barnstormer against the Seahawks. The Chiefs’ defense is much better than Seattle’s, but I’m guessing that Purdy will be at his best Sunday — and will lift this number far higher than the 89.3 rating he put up in the last Super Bowl.