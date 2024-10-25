If you want to make the most of Halloween but don’t have the crafting chops to be Beetlejuice or Moo Deng, don’t freak out!

For the second year, The Standard has created printable masks of local and national celebrities, pro athletes, and aspirants for political office. Download and print one, and you’ll be ready to strut down Fair Oaks Street like a trick-or-treating boss.

Choose from 15 options, including the miraculously recovered 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, Chappell Roan in her Outside Lands look, and mayoral candidate Daniel Lurie (dad Levis not included). We even brought back Elon Musk, now 50 percent more tech-villainous than last October. And if people aren’t your thing, you can mask up as a Waymo or a sad zoo panda. Just cut out the eye holes, attach a string, and you’re ready to fill a pillowcase with fun-sized Snickers.