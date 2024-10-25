Skip to main content
Scrambling for Halloween? We made printable masks of SF’s favorite celebs

Trick-or-treat with swagger in one of our slightly terrifying masks, including Chappell Roan, Buster Posey, and a Waymo.

The image shows six faces, including a panda with tears, all with glowing eyes, against a yellow background with spiderwebs.
Not feeling super crafty this year? Print your own terrifying Halloween masks of local notables. | Source: Photo illustration by Jesse Rogala/The Standard
By Astrid Kane

If you want to make the most of Halloween but don’t have the crafting chops to be Beetlejuice or Moo Deng, don’t freak out!

For the second year, The Standard has created printable masks of local and national celebrities, pro athletes, and aspirants for political office. Download and print one, and you’ll be ready to strut down Fair Oaks Street like a trick-or-treating boss.

Choose from 15 options, including the miraculously recovered 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall, Chappell Roan in her Outside Lands look, and mayoral candidate Daniel Lurie (dad Levis not included). We even brought back Elon Musk, now 50 percent more tech-villainous than last October. And if people aren’t your thing, you can mask up as a Waymo or a sad zoo panda. Just cut out the eye holes, attach a string, and you’re ready to fill a pillowcase with fun-sized Snickers. 

Click on any image below to open a downloadable PDF version in a new window.

A cut-out mask of a smiling person’s face with eye holes, outlined with red dashes, alongside instructions for assembly from &quot;The San Francisco Standard.&quot;
Source: Photo illustration by Jesse Rogala/The Standard

London Breed

Mayor of San Francisco, at least for a while longer

A cutout mask template of an older man with glasses and a white beard. Instructions for cutting and attaching are on the side.
Source: Photo illustration by Jesse Rogala/The Standard

Aaron Peskin

President of the Board of Supervisors, short king

The image shows a cut-out mask of a man's face with glasses, featuring instructions for making a mask by cutting, piercing holes, and attaching string.
Source: Photo illustration by Jesse Rogala/The Standard

Daniel Lurie

Mayoral candidate, Levi’s heir

This image shows a cutout mask of a man's face with eye holes. Instructions on the side guide how to cut, pierce, and attach string for wearing.
Source: Photo illustration by Jesse Rogala/The Standard

Mark Farrell

Mayoral candidate, “small-business owner”

The image shows a panda face mask template with dotted cutting lines and tear-drop shapes below the eyes. Instructions for assembly are on the right side.
Source: Photo illustration by Jesse Rogala/The Standard

Sad SF Zoo Panda

Charismatic megafauna.

The image is a cutout mask of a bearded man wearing a white and red SF 49ers cap. Instructions are included for cutting and attaching the mask.
Source: Photo illustration by Jesse Rogala/The Standard

Ricky Pearsall

49ers rookie wide receiver

A white self-driving car with cut-out eye holes on the windshield is outlined for a mask. Instructions on the side explain how to make the mask.
Source: Photo illustration by Jesse Rogala/The Standard

Waymo

Autonomous vehicle, harbinger of dystopia

This is a cutout mask of a man's face with instructions to cut along the dotted line, pierce eye holes, and attach elastic or string for wearing.
Source: Photo illustration by Jesse Rogala/The Standard

Elon Musk

CEO of like five things, weird jumper

It's a cutout mask of a smiling face with eye holes and instructions for crafting, labeled &quot;Compliments of The San Francisco Standard.&quot;
Source: Photo illustration by Jesse Rogala/The Standard

Kamala Harris

Vice President, hometown girl boss, brat

This is a cut-out mask template of a woman's face with guides to cut along dotted lines and instructions to attach elastic or string, provided by The San Francisco Standard.
Source: Photo illustration by Jesse Rogala/The Standard

Zendaya

Oakland singer-actor

It's a mask of a man's face with cut-out eye holes, accompanied by instructions to cut along the dotted line and attach elastic or string to wear it.
Source: Photo illustration by Jesse Rogala/The Standard

Buster Posey

Giants president of operations, catcher

This is a cut-out face mask template with eye holes and dotted lines, featuring instructions for making a wearable mask from &quot;The San Francisco Standard.&quot;
Source: Photo illustration by Jesse Rogala/The Standard

Mark Zuckerberg

Meta CEO, MMA fighter

The image is a cutout mask of a man's face with eye holes and a dotted cutting line. There are instructions for making a mask, provided by The San Francisco Standard.
Source: Photo illustration by Jesse Rogala/The Standard

Sam Altman

OpenAI CEO, burgeoning supervillain

The image shows a cutout of a woman's face with bold makeup and a surprised expression. Eye holes are cut out for a mask. Instructions for making the mask are included.
Source: Photo illustration by Jesse Rogala/The Standard

Chappell Roan

Musician, Outside Lands dynamo.

The image shows a cut-out mask template of a smiling person wearing sunglasses. Red dotted lines outline where to cut, along with brief assembly instructions.
Source: Photo illustration by Jesse Rogala/The Standard

Kara Swisher

Tech journalist, aviators aficionado

This is a cutout mask of a person with short, blond hair, and a friendly smile. It includes instructions for cutting, piercing holes, and attaching a string.
Source: Photo illustration by Jesse Rogala/The Standard

Jonathan Kuminga

Golden State Warriors power forward

Astrid Kane can be reached at astrid@sfstandard.com

Filed Under

