As twilight fell over a balmy downtown, droves of people dressed to the nines shuffled into a futuristic bank vault-turned-museum. Tech moguls, mayoral candidates, and the biggest names in the Bay Area art world showed up to Montgomery Street — an avenue known for its row of banks, not galleries — for a private opening of the Institute of Contemporary Art San Francisco, which opens to the public on Friday.

Jell-O shots were served in subterranean bank vaults, ceramic sculptures and massive tapestries hung from the walls, and the Bay Area’s most esteemed artists, gallerists, and curators floated across the five-floor atrium, joined by would-be mayor Daniel Lurie, Gap chairman Bob Fisher, and Tipping Point co-founder Katie Schwab Paige.