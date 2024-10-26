The Cow Palace still books occasional rock and punk shows, but guitars have largely given way to DJ decks. In Blockie’s estimation, the venue’s biggest advantage from an EDM artist’s point of view is its sheer size — specifically, the size of the floor. “What you saw with John Summit, they had the ability to bring in this very large production — stuff they couldn’t do anywhere else except Madison Square Garden,” he said. “It took four days to load in.”

Touring acts that play eight or 10 U.S. dates usually stop at the same few venues in the same handful of cities, and Blockie wants the Cow Palace to become the destination for Bay Area stops, the equivalent of L.A.’s Kia Forum or Austin’s Concourse Project. DJs like the venue because it’s a single level, with no nosebleeds. Unlike many indoor arenas, there are no suites — and the persistent grumbling about the flashy upstart Chase Center’s crappy acoustics seems to be growing louder by the day.