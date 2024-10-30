John Shaver, who is not a hotel worker but is supportive of the strike, was among those sitting on the tracks.

As they sat on the asphalt, demonstrators chanted, “Who’s got the power? We’ve got the power! What kind of power? Union power!” Uniformed San Francisco police officers stood near the group.

They were a small fraction of the 2,000 people demonstrating in the streets around Union Square — home to many of the city’s big hotels — to demand better pay and healthcare.

Acting San Francisco police Capt. Daniel Manning said 80 to 84 people were being arrested after failing to abide by a dispersal order.

Dozens of people were arrested after striking hotel workers and other demonstrators staged a sit-in on the Powell Street cable car tracks Wednesday evening.

Around 6 p.m., police started detaining people on the street and escorting them to sheriff’s office buses.

“They’ve been very peaceful, everyone’s very cooperative,” Manning told The Standard.

Workers from various Hyatt-, Hilton- and Marriott-branded hotels in San Francisco have been on strike since late September, picketing in front of downtown establishments frequented by tourists such as the Marriott Marquis, the Westin St. Francis, and the Palace Hotel.

The strike would have started earlier, Unite Here Local 2 President Lizzy Tapia said, but union members wanted to reciprocate Salesforce’s commitment to the city by staffing up for its Dreamforce conference.

In the first year of the shutdown, San Francisco lost 90% of its hotel room tax revenue from pre-pandemic levels, according to data from the mayor’s budget office. The recovery has been slow. The most recently reported figure, $253 million, is only over half of 2019’s $408 million.