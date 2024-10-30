Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
NewslettersNewsletters
Life

Your definitive guide to SF Halloween and Day of the Dead events

A couple in elaborate Day of the Dead costumes, with skeleton face paint and traditional attire. The woman wears a floral headdress, and the man has a decorative hat.
Sunset Mercantile’s fourth annual Día de los Muertos is a night full of food, music, dance, and culture. | Source: Sunset Mercantile SF
By Josh Constine

Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Each week, Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those events, plus a few extra, every week. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link on your phone.

Avila Street trick-or-treat spectacular

SF’s best family trick-or-treating spot features huge inflatable installations, candy delivery contraptions, and truly epic decorations down Avila Street at Beach Street.

Website
Trick-or-Treat
Date and time
Thursday, Oct. 31, 4 p.m.
Address
Avila Street at Beach Street

Dance-O-Ween: Costumed dance parade

Thousands of revelers meet at 16th Street BART to dance-walk to multiple synced-up mobile sound systems through the Mission streets, with stops for projector singalongs, infinite pizzas, and fireworks.

A lively street festival features a large crowd in colorful costumes and hats, surrounded by several large, multicolored inflatable balls being tossed around.
What's more fun that trick or treating? Dancing through the streets with beach balls at SF's epics “Dance-O-Ween” party. | Source: Sam Haynor
Website
Dance-O-Ween
Date and time
Thursday, Oct. 31, 7:30-11:45 p.m.
Address
16th and Mission streets

Nightmare on Front Street block party

Live bands, DJs, costume contests, horror movie screenings, and more fill SF’s new ‘drink in the streets’ Entertainment Zone.

Website
Nightmare on Front Street
Date and time
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2-10 p.m.
Address
245 Front St.

20th Annual Guardsmen Halloween Party

Dress to the nines for this drink-and-dance party at Trinity Bar in the Marina to benefit camp programs for kids.

Four people in Halloween costumes pose for a photo. One is in a wolf costume, another in green, one as a bee, and the last with yellow accessories and polka dots.
People always go all out in the Marina at the Guardsmen Halloween Party, and this year is the 20th anniversary so you know it will be lit. | Source: The Guardsmen
Website
Guardsmen Halloween
Date and time
Thursday, Oct. 31, 8 p.m.
Address
Trinity Bar, 1851 Union St.

HEXCODE Halloween Algorave

The Mission’s Gray Area tech-art gallery hosts electronic music and visual art, generated live on stage by code DJs for its third Halloween party.

Website
Gray Area
Date and time
Thursday, Oct. 31, 7 p.m.
Address
2665 Mission St.

Demon Time EDM Rave

L.A. EDM star Softest Hard and Bad Apple Records take over a secret location for a spooky dance party.

Website
Demon Time
Date and time
Thursday, Oct. 31, 10 p.m.
Address
Location revealed on event date

4th Outer Sunset Dia de los Muertos

Folklorico dancers, traditional crafts, ofrendas, and Latinx food glitter under strung-up lights at this 37th Avenue block party.

A lively outdoor festival with colorful flags hanging above. People gather around various stalls, and one person is getting their face painted. Tall trees surround the scene.
Sunset Mercantile’s fourth annual Día de los Muertos has something for everyone. | Source: Sunset Mercantile SF
Website
Sunset Mercantile
Date and time
Friday, Nov. 11, 6-10 p.m.
Address
37th Avenue at Ortega Street to Pacheco Street

Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Movie Night

Watch the Beetlejuice sequel on the jumbotron as thousands picnic on the baseball diamond at the Giants’ stadium.

Website
Oracle Park
Date and time
Friday, Nov. 1, 7:15 p.m.
Address
24 Willie Mays Plaza

SF Symphony performs Disney’s Coco

Watch the Day of the Dead-themed Pixar hit Coco while the SF Symphony plays the gorgeous soundtrack live.

Website
SF Symphony
Date and time
Friday, Nov. 1, 7:30 p.m.
Address
201 Van Ness Ave.

North Beach First Fridays Art Crawl

Poetry readings, art exhibitions, live jazz, and other concerts spread across North Beach’s historic bars and cafés.

Website
First Fridays
Date and time
Friday, Nov. 1, 5-7 p.m.
Address
North Beach

SF Date Week singles parties

Next week, dozens of singles events will dot the city, from romantic murder mystery experiences to sauna parties to speed dating.

Website
Date Week
Date and time
Friday, Nov. 1-Friday, Nov. 8
Address
Various locations

Renegade Craft Fair

More than 250 artists and craftspeople sell handmade gifts, clothes, and home furnishings at this giant indie market at Fort Mason.

A bustling indoor market with many people mingling under a high, industrial-style ceiling adorned with colorful banners, surrounded by various stalls.
It's that time of year again, folks! Get your holiday shopping done and support local artisans at the San Francisco Renegade Craft Fair this weekend. | Source: Renegade Craft
Website
Renegade Craft Fair
Date and time
Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 2-3, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
Address
2 Marin Blvd.

Halloween Hoopla

Circus Bella’s clowns and musicians, palm readers, crafting activities, and more will entertain picnicking families on Yerba Buena’s waterfall-lined green.

Website
Yerba Buena
Date and time
Saturday, Nov. 1, 12-3 p.m.
Address
799 Howard St.

Dia de los Muertos Procession

Thousands gather in traditional face paint and garb to celebrate their ancestors with a candlelit procession through the streets of the Mission, starting at 22nd and Bryant.

Website
Dia de los Muertos
Date and time
Saturday, Nov. 2, 7 p.m.
Address
Starts at 22nd and Bryan streets

Day of the Dead Festival of Altars

Gorgeous community-built altars, live performances, crafting stations, and cultural ceremonies light up Portrero del Sol Park following the procession.

Website
Day of the Dead
Date and time
Saturday, Nov. 2, 5 p.m.
Address
2827 Cesar Chavez St.

Teacompression world folk jam

Explore 10 rooms of art and music from across the globe, like Nigerian Afrobeat and live clarinet desert beats alongside multiple pop-up teahouses.

Website
Teacompression
Date and time
Saturday, Nov. 2, 7 p.m.-4 a.m.
Address
Dogpatch

Day of the Disco with Breakbot

Funky house and disco legend Breakbot from Justice’s Ed Banger record label will bring the ’70s vibes to an underground location.

Website
Day of the Disco
Date and time
Saturday, Nov. 2, 10 p.m.-3 a.m.
Address
Location TBA

Disco Honey

Music, art, food, and dancing on the patio at the Outer Mission’s inclusive dive bar El Rio.

Website
Disco Honey
Date and time
Sunday, Nov. 3, 3-8 p.m.
Address
3158 Mission St.

The Election: GO VOTE

Vote early or find your polling place and make your voice heard across local, state, and national elections.

Website
California Elections
Date and time
Tuesday, Nov. 5

Josh Constine can be reached at outgoers@sfstandard.com

Filed Under

Arts & EntertainmenteventsHalloweenLifeOutgoersParties