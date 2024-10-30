Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Each week, Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those events, plus a few extra, every week. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link on your phone.
SF’s best family trick-or-treating spot features huge inflatable installations, candy delivery contraptions, and truly epic decorations down Avila Street at Beach Street.
- Website
- Trick-or-Treat
- Date and time
- Thursday, Oct. 31, 4 p.m.
- Address
- Avila Street at Beach Street
Thousands of revelers meet at 16th Street BART to dance-walk to multiple synced-up mobile sound systems through the Mission streets, with stops for projector singalongs, infinite pizzas, and fireworks.
- Website
- Dance-O-Ween
- Date and time
- Thursday, Oct. 31, 7:30-11:45 p.m.
- Address
- 16th and Mission streets
Live bands, DJs, costume contests, horror movie screenings, and more fill SF’s new ‘drink in the streets’ Entertainment Zone.
- Website
- Nightmare on Front Street
- Date and time
- Thursday, Oct. 31, 2-10 p.m.
- Address
- 245 Front St.
Dress to the nines for this drink-and-dance party at Trinity Bar in the Marina to benefit camp programs for kids.
- Website
- Guardsmen Halloween
- Date and time
- Thursday, Oct. 31, 8 p.m.
- Address
- Trinity Bar, 1851 Union St.
The Mission’s Gray Area tech-art gallery hosts electronic music and visual art, generated live on stage by code DJs for its third Halloween party.
- Website
- Gray Area
- Date and time
- Thursday, Oct. 31, 7 p.m.
- Address
- 2665 Mission St.
L.A. EDM star Softest Hard and Bad Apple Records take over a secret location for a spooky dance party.
- Website
- Demon Time
- Date and time
- Thursday, Oct. 31, 10 p.m.
Folklorico dancers, traditional crafts, ofrendas, and Latinx food glitter under strung-up lights at this 37th Avenue block party.
- Website
- Sunset Mercantile
- Date and time
- Friday, Nov. 11, 6-10 p.m.
Watch the Beetlejuice sequel on the jumbotron as thousands picnic on the baseball diamond at the Giants’ stadium.
- Website
- Oracle Park
- Date and time
- Friday, Nov. 1, 7:15 p.m.
- Address
- 24 Willie Mays Plaza
Watch the Day of the Dead-themed Pixar hit Coco while the SF Symphony plays the gorgeous soundtrack live.
- Website
- SF Symphony
- Date and time
- Friday, Nov. 1, 7:30 p.m.
- Address
- 201 Van Ness Ave.
Poetry readings, art exhibitions, live jazz, and other concerts spread across North Beach’s historic bars and cafés.
- Website
- First Fridays
- Date and time
- Friday, Nov. 1, 5-7 p.m.
- Address
- North Beach
Next week, dozens of singles events will dot the city, from romantic murder mystery experiences to sauna parties to speed dating.
- Website
- Date Week
- Date and time
- Friday, Nov. 1-Friday, Nov. 8
- Address
- Various locations
More than 250 artists and craftspeople sell handmade gifts, clothes, and home furnishings at this giant indie market at Fort Mason.
- Website
- Renegade Craft Fair
- Date and time
- Saturday-Sunday, Nov. 2-3, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Address
- 2 Marin Blvd.
Circus Bella’s clowns and musicians, palm readers, crafting activities, and more will entertain picnicking families on Yerba Buena’s waterfall-lined green.
- Website
- Yerba Buena
- Date and time
- Saturday, Nov. 1, 12-3 p.m.
- Address
- 799 Howard St.
Thousands gather in traditional face paint and garb to celebrate their ancestors with a candlelit procession through the streets of the Mission, starting at 22nd and Bryant.
- Website
- Dia de los Muertos
- Date and time
- Saturday, Nov. 2, 7 p.m.
Gorgeous community-built altars, live performances, crafting stations, and cultural ceremonies light up Portrero del Sol Park following the procession.
- Website
- Day of the Dead
- Date and time
- Saturday, Nov. 2, 5 p.m.
- Address
- 2827 Cesar Chavez St.
Explore 10 rooms of art and music from across the globe, like Nigerian Afrobeat and live clarinet desert beats alongside multiple pop-up teahouses.
- Website
- Teacompression
- Date and time
- Saturday, Nov. 2, 7 p.m.-4 a.m.
- Address
- Dogpatch
Funky house and disco legend Breakbot from Justice’s Ed Banger record label will bring the ’70s vibes to an underground location.
- Website
- Day of the Disco
- Date and time
- Saturday, Nov. 2, 10 p.m.-3 a.m.
- Address
- Location TBA
Music, art, food, and dancing on the patio at the Outer Mission’s inclusive dive bar El Rio.
- Website
- Disco Honey
- Date and time
- Sunday, Nov. 3, 3-8 p.m.
- Address
- 3158 Mission St.
Vote early or find your polling place and make your voice heard across local, state, and national elections.
- Website
- California Elections
- Date and time
- Tuesday, Nov. 5