As soon as I take a bite of the oeufs mayonnaise, I know without a doubt that Bon Délire is the real deal. The eggs, which sit atop a bed of bay shrimp, are crowned with Tsar Nicoulai caviar. But it’s the mayonnaise itself — creamy and impossibly rich — that brings me back to a similarly perfect lunch I enjoyed in Paris this summer.



It may make a killer mayo, but at first glance, Bon Délire, a new restaurant on the Embarcadero, doesn’t play to American expectations of a French bistro. There are no red banquettes and shiny brass accents, just subtle nods like well-worn zinc bartops and elegant ribbed-glass partitions separating the dining room from the kitchen.