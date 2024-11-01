How a healthy Christian McCaffrey can take the 49ers offense from good to great

On Monday, the 49ers might open the practice window for someone their head coach, Kyle Shanahan, has recently called “the NFL MVP.”

That’s right, star running back Christian McCaffrey — a centerpiece of a 49ers offense that was historically good over the 2022 and 2023 seasons — is approaching a return to action. McCaffrey has been nursing Achilles tendinitis and the 49ers have been slow-playing his return, recognizing that they’ve been good enough to stay afloat without him.

But November is now here. Treading water is no longer adequate. The 49ers, who have a track record of surging at this time of the year, know it’s time to make a serious run — and that McCaffrey is a vital component to that effort.

What does the data say about how the offense has fared without McCaffrey and how much can it improve with him back in the fold?

The 49ers rank No. 7 in defense-adjusted value over average (DVOA). Their passing game registers at No. 6 while their rushing attack checks in at No. 12. So the 49ers have maintained good offensive play, but they’ve no longer been elite. They ranked No. 1 overall, No. 1 in the pass, and No. 2 in the run game in 2023.