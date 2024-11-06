How the 49ers used the trade deadline, again, to improve their depth

As Tuesday’s trade deadline approached, it appeared that the 49ers might not encounter a deal to their liking. That would’ve marked a big change for a team that’d been particularly active on the acquisition market in recent years.

But mere minutes before the 1 p.m. PT cutoff, the 49ers did make a trade. They acquired 28-year-old defensive tackle Khalil Davis from the Houston Texans for a 2026 seventh-round draft pick.

“That wasn’t a huge risk,” 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Wednesday, “but we do feel like we helped our team with the things we did do.”

The addition of Davis is aimed to insulate interior D-line depth and boost an inconsistent run 49ers’ run defense, which ranks No. 23 in expected points added (EPA).

The other moves Shanahan referred to came outside the trade market. The 49ers signed to the practice squad receiver Russell Gage and safety Tashaun Gipson Sr., who started for the team in both of the past two seasons.

The 49ers, who have been good but not great on both offense and defense so far this season, didn’t have any acute needs ahead of the trade deadline. The roster, already loaded with talent, stands to replenish a significant amount of star power when running back Christian McCaffrey and linebacker Dre Greenlaw return, as is expected.

But beyond those potential additions, it’s long been known that the 49ers could use more depth at defensive tackle, receiver and safety — and that’s precisely where Davis, Gage, and Gipson fill in.

Most appealingly, the 49ers didn’t have to part with a single selection in the upcoming 2025 draft. Maintaining near-term picks, which come with four years of cost-controlled salaries for new players, is vital for teams like the 49ers who are operating with relatively scarce salary-cap room.

“[The trade deadline] was the same as every year,” Shanahan said. “We don’t just make a huge move just because we want to. If we think it’s something that can help and not hurt for the future, you’ve got to weigh those risks every year. And a few good things have popped up that we thought were worth the risks in past years. We didn’t see anything this year.”

Instead, the 49ers will roll forward with a low-risk proposition in Davis, an undersized yet exceptionally fast and strong defensive tackle who averaged 19 snaps per game for the Texans.

It’s the latest in a long list of trades that the 49ers have made for defensive linemen. In 2020, they traded for Jordan Willis. In 2021, they acquired Charles Omenihu. In 2023, they added Randy Gregory and Chase Young. And in 2024, they picked up Maliek Collins.

All of those linemen ended up contributing to the 49ers, who acquired Omenihu, Collins and Davis from the same team — Houston. Now, they hope for similarly productive results from Davis. A coach who’s previously worked with him said he’s “an active hard worker and stout in the middle.”