Considering that a whole pie typically sets you back about $23, the $25 lunch deal at Flour + Water Pizzeria could almost be considered a math error. Your meal includes a choice of a Caesar or chopped salad, a 13-inch pizza, and a bowl of soft serve for dessert. Diners can choose between three pizza options: Margherita, pesto, or cacio e pepe, the last being one of the restaurant’s specialties. It’s made with a five-cheese blend that includes mozzarella, fontina, fior di latte, Parmigiano Reggiano, and pecorino, plus a generous dusting of fresh cracked Tellicherry peppercorns.