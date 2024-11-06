Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
NewslettersNewsletters
Food & Drink

The five best $25 deals for Restaurant Week

These aren’t just good bargains at any old spot. Some of San Francisco’s hottest restaurants are getting in on the fun.

A chef pulls a pizza out of the oven.
Fiorella’s Noe Valley and Inner Sunset locations will offer a 2-course brunch for $25 during SF Restaurant Week. | Source: Angela DeCenzo for The Standard
By Lauren Saria

The city is expensive, but your next meal doesn’t have to be. The $25 Diner hunts down the best restaurants where you can eat like royalty for a song.

If there was ever a week to lean into being a $25 diner, it’s this one. On Friday, Nov. 8, restaurants all over the city will roll out dozens of deals in honor of SF Restaurant Week, the biannual event organized by the Golden Gate Restaurant Association.

The event will run for 10 days, during which restaurants offer prix fixe lunch, brunch, and dinner menus at set-price tiers. Dinner menus range from $30 to $90 — but since this is the $25 Diner, we’re zeroing in on the best deals that will set you back exactly that. 

Casio E Pepe is one of their many pizzas at Flour+Water Pizzeria in San Francisco.
Restaurant Weekd diners can get a whole cacio e pepe pizza, plus salad and dessert, for $25 at Flour + Water Pizzeria. | Source: Justin Katigbak/The Standard

A whole pizza — and more

Considering that a whole pie typically sets you back about $23, the $25 lunch deal at Flour + Water Pizzeria could almost be considered a math error. Your meal includes a choice of a Caesar or chopped salad, a 13-inch pizza, and a bowl of soft serve for dessert. Diners can choose between three pizza options: Margherita, pesto, or cacio e pepe, the last being one of the restaurant’s specialties. It’s made with a five-cheese blend that includes mozzarella, fontina, fior di latte, Parmigiano Reggiano, and pecorino, plus a generous dusting of fresh cracked Tellicherry peppercorns. 

Website
Flour + Water Pizzeria
Address
532 Columbus Ave., North Beach
Opening hours
Restaurant Week lunch menu available 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily

A plant-based lunchtime feast

Wildseed, the veggie haven from restaurateur Adriano Paganini, is offering a two-course lunch that includes a choice of either gochugaru-spiced cucumbers or roasted red pepper hummus with raw veggies followed by one of two entrees. The Reset Salad tosses kale and frisée with squash, pickled cranberries, spiced pecans, and vegan coconut feta, all in a turmeric and balsamic vinaigrette. 

Website
Wildseed
Address
2000 Union St., Cow Hollow
Opening hours
Restaurant Week lunch menu available 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays
A bright, bustling café features wooden tables with blue napkins, people dining, hanging plants, and large windows. A server tends to customers while others chat.
Known for breakfasts made from scratch, Early to Rise is offering a $25 weekday breakfast that includes coffee. | Source: Brianna Danner

A 2-course weekday breakfast

Pancakes and coffee might not seem like classic Restaurant Week fare, but then Early to Rise is no ordinary breakfast spot. Chef Andrew McCormack’s sun-soaked morning oasis makes everything in-house, from the English muffins to the Canadian bacon.. The restaurant’s two-course breakfast and brunch menu includes a hot-from-the-fryer sugar doughnut and a cup of java, plus a choice between eggs benedict or strawberry pancakes.

Website
Early to Rise
Address
1801 McAllister St., NoPa
Opening hours
Restaurant Week lunch menu available Monday, Thursday, and Friday, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

A blissed-out Mediterranean lunch

Roaming Goat is best known for its one-of-a-kind selection of wines from Armenia and Georgia, but the buzzy Union Street spot is also a destination for solid Mediterranean cuisine. During Restaurant Week, the bar and restaurant is offering a $25 three-course lunch that includes a trio of dips, a choice of sandwich or wrap, and either blood orange sorbet or pistachio ice cream. Entree choices range from a kufte meatball sandwich to a falafel wrap made with black lime tahini, garlic toum, fresh herbs, and tomato.

Website
Roaming Goat
Address
1830 Union St., Cow Hollow
Opening hours
Restaurant Week lunch menu available Wednesday to Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
A fresh green salad with nuts and diced vegetables sits on a white plate on a marble table, accompanied by a glass of water and cutlery on a napkin.
The OG Baby Lettuce Salad is a staple at Fiorella Noe Valley. | Source: Angela DeCenzo for The Standard

A 2-course weekend brunch

San Francisco’s popular neighborhood Italian spot, Fiorella, is offering a brunch deal at its restaurants in Noe Valley and the Inner Sunset. Personally, we love the Sunset location for its covered patio. There, you can have a two-course menu that starts with one of three appetizers: arancini al Parmigiano, a ricotta tartine topped with marmalade and pistachios, or the well-loved OG Baby Lettuces Salad. Next up, choose from either a carbonara or seasonal pizza, a croque madame, or baked pasta with lumache. 

Website
Fiorella
Address
4042 24th St., Noe Valley
Opening hours
Restaurant Week lunch menu available 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. weekends
Address
1240 Ninth Ave., Inner Sunset
Opening hours
Restaurant Week lunch menu available 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. weekends

Lauren Saria can be reached at lsaria@sfstandard.com

Filed Under

Food & DrinkRestaurantsSF Restaurant WeekThe $25 Diner