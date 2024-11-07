November mailbag: Why I’m not a righteousness cop vs. Nick Bosa

Questions have been edited for length and clarity. I didn’t answer every one of them, but I tried to pick a representative question or two if I was asked similar things multiple times.

Most of these questions came from a prompt we inserted into a column last week, so they were submitted before the 49ers’ minor move at the trade deadline, the Warriors’ big victory over Boston on Wednesday, and, oh yeah, the election. They were still good and mainly on point, though.

For very different reasons, a plurality of the questions I got for my traditional November mailbag were either about the Warriors’ Jonathan Kuminga or the 49ers’ Nick Bosa. That’s not surprising, I guess, given this moment and those two players’ unique place in the Bay Area — and sometimes national — sports conversation.

Bosa’s MAGA politics

On the whole Bosa/MAGA stuff: I agree he has every right to his views. However, these aren’t simply disagreements about tax policy. These are extremely racist, misogynistic, and homophobic viewpoints that are exposed daily by this candidate [Donald Trump] that simply shouldn’t be normalized. How do you typically handle situations like this as a sports journalist? Just keep to sports or is it fair to question him on why he feels this way? — Russell Schwartz

These are good points. To answer them, I’m going to flash back to another political moment that crossed into the 49ers’ universe — which was very different than this one and which I treated very differently than this one. Of course, I’m talking about Colin Kaepernick’s protest during the national anthem throughout the 2016 season. This was newsworthy and admirable (at least to me) because of what Kaepernick was risking. Because he knew his career and life would never be the same.

Bosa wasn’t risking anything by barging onto the NBC postgame set two weekends ago. He’ll probably get a fine for violating NFL interview policy. I’m sure he can afford it. Risk level: Zero. Bosa had every American right to do this (and the league has every right to fine him for breaking their rules about political discourse during a postgame interview), but as an act of sports theater, it wasn’t anything close to Kaepernick’s message about social injustice and police brutality.

Bosa was supporting the man who now has won the presidency twice. I personally find most of Donald Trump’s entire political existence and fanbase repellent, and, like tens of millions of people who voted for Kamala Harris, don’t want the MAGA platform thrown in my face. But Trump won the election. It’s not like Bosa was supporting a fringe candidate whose values don’t match the electorate.

And it has nothing to do with the way the 49ers either win or lose games. Kaepernick invited a discussion — he held court as his locker for as long as any media person asked him questions about his protest. Bosa probably won’t do that, which is entirely his right. You can be angry about it. You can be happy about it. But it was a minor thing, and I’m treating it that way.

I don’t think it’s appropriate for Bosa to wear that hat and I laughed when someone commented, “Shut up, Bosa, and tackle.” But as the great Marcus Thompson said on KNBR (when discussing Stephen Curry), athletes want to express their full selves, and that includes their political feelings. Should Bosa’s action here be viewed differently than others such as Curry and Steve Kerr because he chooses to support someone who is (very) unpopular in the Bay Area? — anonymous

In a nutshell: No, I don’t think an athlete or coach who agrees with me or the political leanings of the Bay Area should be viewed wildly differently in the sports universe from an athlete or coach who believes in very different things. Curry and Kerr have taken on causes — and they can be loved or hated for doing it. They’ve put themselves out there, and they don’t ask to be shielded from criticism. The same for Bosa or anybody who supports Trump. They can be loved for this and I’m sure they are in many parts of this country. And they can be rebuked, as Bosa has been by many in the Bay Area. I just don’t get into the role of sports righteousness cop. I write about the things that either push teams to success or break them apart — or things that are either especially courageous or feckless — and what Bosa did was none of that.

Do you think Bosa’s stunt will have a negative effect on the 49ers’ locker room? — Paul E. Lovallo

No, I’m quite sure that it has had zero effect on the 49ers’ locker room or Bosa’s standing as a team leader. What matters in there is that Bosa helps them win and that he’s a thoughtful teammate.