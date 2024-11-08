49ers vs. Buccaneers: The Standard’s 5 fast predictions

The hiatus is over. The 49ers are coming out of their bye week to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, so it’s time for more predictions. Remarkably, the 49ers — who are 4-4 — have yet to win consecutive games this season. With a daunting two-game trip to Green Bay and Buffalo looming, these next two tests — against the Bucs and then the Seattle Seahawks — seem vital.
Here are our predictions.
Brock Purdy’s passer rating over 100
Lombardi: OVER
This isn’t the vaunted Bucs’ defense that Purdy faced in his first career start back in 2022 (he lit that unit up). Tampa Bay ranks No. 25 in defensive expected points added (EPA) and is particularly poor against the pass. The Bucs are also coming off a short week following a game that saw Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes throw only one third-down incompletion against them.
Kawakami: OVER
He’ll have Christian McCaffrey back and he’s going against a Bucs defense that played decently vs. the Chiefs on Monday but is ranked 28th overall against the pass and has given up 19 TD passes, tied for most in the league.
49er with the most yards from scrimmage, rushing and receiving
Lombardi: CHRISTIAN MCCAFFREY
You know what? I’ll roll the dice. McCaffrey will be in the Hall of Fame one day, and a future Hall of Famer would do something crazy like take over his first game back from bilateral Achilles tendinitis. Coach Kyle Shanahan said that McCaffrey has been “awesome” at practice and all it takes is one big run or catch to give a superstar with fresh legs a solid shot at the team yardage lead for the game.
Kawakami: GEORGE KITTLE
We both hit with Kittle last game (128 yards receiving) and I’ll ride the hot hand and give McCaffrey at least a week to ramp up to full-go.
49ers defensive player with the most big plays
We’re defining big plays as sacks + forced fumbles + fumble recoveries + interceptions.
Lombardi: NICK BOSA
Bosa’s average get-off has been the fastest of his career. He also leads the NFL with 36 pressures against true-pass sets, per Pro Football Focus. Tampa Bay left tackle Tristan Wirfs is one of the game’s best, but right tackle Luke Goedeke isn’t — so expect Bosa to win plentiful reps. Fun fact: The Bucs’ swing tackle is former 49er Justin Skule.
Kawakami: FRED WARNER
This could be another two-takeaway game for Warner. Yeah, I expect Bosa to flourish in the spotlight he created for himself, but I’m guessing that Warner forces a fumble and picks off Baker Mayfield at least once.
Non-star who makes a big splash
Lombardi: RICKY PEARSALL
The rookie has continued to accumulate reps and it’s clear that’s paying off. Against the Dallas Cowboys, Purdy threw to Pearsall while the receiver was still in the stem of his route. Pearsall turned to find the football waiting for him in the exact right place. That’s growing chemistry. We can expect the rookie’s rapport with Purdy to continue blossoming.
Kawakami: PEARSALL
He’s been steady so far helping to fill the void left by Brandon Aiyuk’s season-ending injury. Steady is all the 49ers need from Pearsall in the WR3 spot, with Jauan Jennings moving to Aiyuk’s “X” position.
Game prediction
Lombardi: 49ers 34, Buccaneers 13
Over the past three seasons, the 49ers have been a .500 before the bye week. But after the bye, they’ve posted a 30-8 record and topped the NFL across the efficiency charts. Last season, they opened the second half by throttling the Jacksonville Jaguars 34-3. They’ll return to Florida, rested again, to deliver a similarly commanding win over Tampa Bay.
Kawakami: 49ers 30, Buccaneers 17
Tampa Bay will be tired on the short week. The 49ers are fully rested after their bye week, with a presumed extra rocket boost from McCaffrey. After a bumpy 4-4 start, it’s time for the 49ers to show their class.