49ers vs. Buccaneers: The Standard’s 5 fast predictions

Lombardi: OVER

This isn’t the vaunted Bucs’ defense that Purdy faced in his first career start back in 2022 (he lit that unit up). Tampa Bay ranks No. 25 in defensive expected points added (EPA) and is particularly poor against the pass. The Bucs are also coming off a short week following a game that saw Kansas City’s Patrick Mahomes throw only one third-down incompletion against them.



Kawakami: OVER

He’ll have Christian McCaffrey back and he’s going against a Bucs defense that played decently vs. the Chiefs on Monday but is ranked 28th overall against the pass and has given up 19 TD passes, tied for most in the league.