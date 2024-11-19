Chesa Boudin on the songs — and the people — that shaped his life

When Boudin was just 14 months old, his parents, Weather Underground members Kathy Boudin and David Gilbert, left him with a babysitter while they participated in a failed heist of a Brink’s armored truck that resulted in the deaths of two police officers and a security guard. Although neither fired a shot that day, both parents were incarcerated for murder and robbery, and Boudin was raised by his adoptive parents, Weather Underground leaders Bill Ayers and Bernardine Dohrn.