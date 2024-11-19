Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
Chesa Boudin on the songs — and the people — that shaped his life

A man in a suit and tie speaks, looking to the side. He has a beard, and there's a colorful, abstract wave pattern surrounding the image.
Chesa Boudin, former San Francisco district attorney, on the songs that shaped his life. | Source: Gabrielle Lurie/San Francisco Chronicle via Getty Images, illustration by Clark Miller
By Sophie Bearman

In each episode of our podcast “Life in Seven Songs,” we ask the world’s brightest minds and leaders: What songs tell the story of your life? 

This week’s podcast guest is Chesa Boudin, a lawyer whose professional life has been nearly as tumultuous as his upbringing.

When Boudin was just 14 months old, his parents, Weather Underground members Kathy Boudin and David Gilbert, left him with a babysitter while they participated in a failed heist of a Brink’s armored truck that resulted in the deaths of two police officers and a security guard. Although neither fired a shot that day, both parents were incarcerated for murder and robbery, and Boudin was raised by his adoptive parents, Weather Underground leaders Bill Ayers and Bernardine Dohrn.

As an adult, Boudin became a public defender and was elected as San Francisco’s district attorney in 2019 on a promise to revolutionize the city’s approach to crime and punishment. Less than three years into his term, voters recalled him from office. 

A man and a woman, both in matching outfits, stand side by side holding a small child in their arms, against a light-colored background.
Boudin on a visit to see his parents, Kathy Boudin and David Gilbert, in jail prior to their sentencing. | Source: Chesa Boudin
A man with a beard smiles at a young child he's holding playfully. The child, wearing a pink shirt and black shorts, is also smiling. The background is light blue.
Boudin visits his father in prison. | Source: Chesa Boudin

On the podcast, Boudin shares his story, using music to highlight some of the most meaningful milestones in his life. While visiting his mother in jail, he rewrote the lyrics to Tupac’s “Dear Mama” to honor their relationship. Now a father himself, Boudin reflects on parenting and how his son’s upbringing is worlds apart from his own.

Listen to Boudin’s playlist on Spotify, and find a transcript of the podcast episode here. Thoughts? Guest suggestions? Email us at lifeinsevensongs@sfstandard.com.

Sophie Bearman can be reached at sophie@sfstandard.com

