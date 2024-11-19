“It’s like throwing a party,” she says with excitement and a tinge of weariness — the kind that comes from hosting these kinds of “parties” on repeat since 2008, when chef Eric Ripert of Le Bernardin swung by for a signing a few months after Omnivore opened.

Considering that Tosi has 542,000 followers (and happens to be married to Will Guidara , co-producer of “The Bear” and the restaurateur behind New York’s Eleven Madison Park ), Sack is expecting an overflow crowd to show up to the free event. (The 500-square-foot shop has room for only 60 people standing shoulder to shoulder.)

For instance, on Thursday, Christina Tosi of Milk Bar will visit Omnivore for the second time, arriving from New York to squeeze into Sack’s postage stamp of a shop on a sleepy block of Noe Valley. There, Tosi will talk up her new book “Bake Club: 101 Must-Have Moves for Your Kitchen,” inspired by her insanely popular one-woman cooking show on Instagram Live .

Celia Sack is a voracious lover of cookbooks, but she’s also a collector of famous chefs. Sixteen years into owning Omnivore Books, she has hosted everyone from the biggest cookbook writers to television personalities — close to a thousand of them.

Today, when authors like Ina Garten (who stopped by in October) are set to arrive, Sack puts folding chairs and a speaker on the sidewalk for those who can’t fit inside. To ease the pain of those waiting to get cookbooks signed, the gregarious Sack often pours shots: “It’s always some good Irish whiskey,” she says mirthfully. “I can’t skimp.”

After particularly popular signings — like the mob of fangirls who descended this month to meet Nicola Lamb, the British author of “Sift: The Elements of Great Baking” — Sack needs to decompress. She and wife Paula Harris usually retreat to an old farmhouse they own in Tomales. But she’s not complaining; none of this success was predictable.

Her path began in 1998, when Sack and Harris started not a restaurant nor a bookstore but a dog-walking business. The duo opened the Noe Valley Pet Company, a pet store, on the corner of Church and Cesar Chavez the following year. A decade later, a teeny retail spot around the corner became available, and Sack decided to open Omnivore. Sack, a San Francisco native, had worked as a rare book specialist and had an antiquarian cookbook collection in the thousands. “They say so much about every part of the world, the culture, the geography,” she says of her obsession. Today, Omnivore has become known as much for its vintage cookbook selection as for editions hot off the press.