London Breed may be leaving office in a few months, but the party mayor is keeping the good times rolling through the end of the year. She recently unveiled the newest public drinking zone at Thrive City, the 11-acre public plaza surrounding the Chase Center that opened in 2019.

The Thrive City entertainment zone will debut Nov. 30 with the lighting of San Francisco’s tallest Christmas tree, a guest appearance by former Warriors center Festus Ezeli, and a performance by R&B singer Montell Jordan.

The free festivities — sponsored in part by the Warriors and the city’s Office of Economic and Workforce Development — will run from 3:30 to 9 p.m., with participating restaurants and bars selling alcoholic beverages to go for members of the public to enjoy as they explore the area.

The Warriors will play the Suns in Phoenix that night at 6 p.m. The mayor’s office did not confirm if there would be a watch party at the Thrive City event.

“We have been laser-focused on finding and implementing creative solutions that bring better opportunities for our businesses and a surge of new energy for residents and visitors across San Francisco,” Breed said in a statement.

The kickoff will mark San Francisco’s second drinking zone, following the debut of an outdoor party strip in the Financial District meant to help revitalize a struggling downtown.