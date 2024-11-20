London Breed may be leaving office in a few months, but the party mayor is keeping the good times rolling through the end of the year. She recently unveiled the newest public drinking zone at Thrive City, the 11-acre public plaza surrounding the Chase Center that opened in 2019.
The Thrive City entertainment zone will debut Nov. 30 with the lighting of San Francisco’s tallest Christmas tree, a guest appearance by former Warriors center Festus Ezeli, and a performance by R&B singer Montell Jordan.
The free festivities — sponsored in part by the Warriors and the city’s Office of Economic and Workforce Development — will run from 3:30 to 9 p.m., with participating restaurants and bars selling alcoholic beverages to go for members of the public to enjoy as they explore the area.
The Warriors will play the Suns in Phoenix that night at 6 p.m. The mayor’s office did not confirm if there would be a watch party at the Thrive City event.
“We have been laser-focused on finding and implementing creative solutions that bring better opportunities for our businesses and a surge of new energy for residents and visitors across San Francisco,” Breed said in a statement.
The kickoff will mark San Francisco’s second drinking zone, following the debut of an outdoor party strip in the Financial District meant to help revitalize a struggling downtown.
The area of Front Street between California and Sacramento came alive for an Oktoberfest bash in September and a Nightmare on Front Street festival on Halloween. Each event drew approximately 10,000 attendees, while participating businesses, including Schroeder’s, Harrington’s Bar & Grill, and Royal Exchange, reported sales gains from 700% to 1,500%, according to the mayor’s office.
Thrive City’s participating businesses hope to see a similar boost. Che Fico Pizzeria, Dumpling Time, GluGlu, Gott’s Roadside, Harmonic Brewing, Kayah by Burma Love, and Miller & Lux are expected to participate in the Nov. 30 celebration.
Thrive City is expected to announce additional events as more entertainment zones open across downtown San Francisco at Maiden Lane, Mid-Market, and Mark Lane and Harlan Place.
The Board of Supervisors approved the entertainment zone concept in June. The legislation to create the Thrive City zone, sponsored by Supervisors Matt Dorsey and Rafael Mandelman, was approved in October.
This model for outdoor public events will be possible across California courtesy of SB 969, a state law that takes effect in 2025.
“I’m delighted to see entertainment zones become a ubiquitous tool for San Franciscans to gather and have fun in our amazing city,” said Sen. Scott Wiener, the author of SB 969.
The launch of Thrive City’s open-container zone precedes February’s NBA All-Star Game at the Chase Center. The marquee midseason event might be getting a revamp, with the league considering turning the game into a four-team tournament, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.
Next year is expected to be a breakout for the Chase Center and Thrive City, according to Warriors President and COO Brandon Schneider. Thrive City has attracted dozens of new businesses with its 100,000 square feet of retail and restaurant space.