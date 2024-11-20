What comes next after this bomb cyclone of a season for the 49ers?

The pragmatic extension agreements with Deommodore Lenoir and Jauan Jennings over the last few months felt like the last deals of the old payroll era snuck in just under the wire. With Purdy’s deal looming, anybody who hasn’t gotten a new deal recently probably won’t get one in the offseason, which means pending free agents Charvarius Ward, Aaron Banks, and a few others probably are spending their last months on this roster. It’s also likely that some older, high-paid players are destined to be off-loaded in March.



There’s already been a necessary playing-time tilt to younger players, thanks to almost the entire 2024 draft class. They need another group like that in 2025 and another in ’26. That’s how worn-down rosters get refreshed after repeated long trips to the postseason. That’s what gives coach/GM regimes extra time. And that’s what Harbaugh was never granted.



The 49ers were always going to have to budget for the Purdy deal. That’ll get accelerated if they miss the playoffs this season. York was willing to hand out huge guarantees to pay the stars who brought him to multiple Super Bowls and to add more big salaries if it gave the team a better shot at winning the thing. But, in the wake of a disappointing campaign, that kind of largesse almost certainly will disappear. The 2025 49ers likely will have younger players, fewer stars, and lower salaries. They will be less talented on paper. That doesn’t mean they can’t win a lot of games. But the days of a virtual Pro Bowl roster packed into the home locker room at Levi’s Stadium are probably gone.















