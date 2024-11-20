Skip to main content
The 17 best events in SF this week, from secret raves to a Victorian holiday fair

Silhouettes of two people stand before an abstract, immersive art installation featuring a geometric red and white tunnel with concentric lines.
“Onion Skin Walk” by Olivier Rats is just one of the dazzling installations at the Exploratorium this week. | Source: Exploratorium
By Josh Constine

Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Each week, Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those events, plus a few extra, every week. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link on your phone.

‘Glow’ light art premiere

Seven exhibits, ranging from LED games to optical illusions, illuminate the Embarcadero’s Exploratorium.

Website
Exploratorium
Date and time
Thursday, Nov. 21, to Tuesday, Nov. 26
Address
Pier 15 Embarcadero

Divisadero Merchants Art Walk

Galleries, restaurants, and retailers host art exhibitions, concerts, and vendors up and and down Divis.

Website
Art Walk
Date and time
Thursday, Nov. 21, 5-8 p.m.
Address
Divisadero Street from Haight to Ellis

Poolside Poets

Hear work from a dozen poets and check out local designers’ clothes by the glow of the historic Phoenix Hotel pool.

Website
RSVP
Date and time
Thursday, Nov. 21, 6:30-9 p.m.
Address
The Phoenix Hotel, 601 Eddy St.

Cal Academy of Sciences’ Nightlife: ‘Fat and Happy’

One of SF’s top DJs, Starfari, soundtracks this body-positive party, with a discussion, marketplace, dance workshop, and more.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Thursday, Nov. 21, 6-10 p.m.
Address
California Academy of Sciences, 55 Music Concourse Dr.

Raw Feelings!’ art and music show

The Haight’s inspiring underground music venue/gallery the Faight Collective hosts cosmic art, singer/songwriters, and DJs.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Thursday, Nov. 21, 7-11 p.m.
Address
The Faight Collective, 473A Haight St.

‘How to Find a SF Apartment in 30 Days’

Revel in the spicy comedy of a San Franciscan as she strips her way through losing her cushy tech job and trying to find a home.

A person, shirtless and in jeans, poses confidently on stage with vibrant purple and blue lights creating a dynamic atmosphere.
Marina Chad (played by Neil Pearson) strips during a date with Chloe at a dress rehearsal of “How to Find a SF Apt in 30 Days.” | Source: Emily Steinberger/The Standard
Website
Tickets
Date and time
Thursday, Nov. 21, 7:30 p.m.
Address
The Foundry, 1425 Folsom St.

Chinatown After Dark

In a lantern-lit alley, the Lion’s Den lounge fills with musicians, techno DJs, art showcases, tarot reading, and more at this free party.

People are having a lively time at a bar. One woman with purple hair is laughing and arm wrestling with a bartender. Others are enjoying drinks, including a woman with a tiara and a stuffed pickle toy nearby.
This week's Chinatown After Dark is the the grand finale before Thanksgiving. | Source: Albert Yu
Website
Chinatown After Dark
Date and time
Thursday, Nov. 21, 9 p.m.
Address
Lion's Den, 57 Wentworth Place

Laszewo concert

Laszewo combines bouncy pop house beats with soulful vocals at 1015, a club the fast-rising act will soon be too big for.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Thursday, Nov. 21, 9 p.m.
Address
1015 Folsom SF, 1015 Folsom St.

Afternoon Tea at Haas-Lilienthal House

Delight in exquisite tea, finger sandwiches, and scones from Lovejoy’s Tea Room, served on fine china in a gorgeous Victorian.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Friday, Nov. 22, to Sunday, Nov. 24, 2 p.m.
Address
Haas-Lilienthal House, 2007 Franklin St.

Museum of Craft and Design Gala

The ornate Saint Joseph’s Arts Society building hosts Garza of Thievery Corporation on the decks, casino games, and a silent auction to benefit the museum.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Friday, Nov. 22, 6-11 p.m.
Address
Saint Joseph's Art Society, 1401 Howard St.

Sunset Sound System’s Paramida rave

This legendary Bay Area house music crew curates a night of top DJs, headlined by Galen, at a secret location.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Friday, Nov. 22, 9 p.m.
Address
Location to be revealed

Max Cooper ‘3D/AV’ concert

Strobe warning! Get overstimulated as the electronic music composer performs with sound and visuals on giant screens at the Midway.

A partially illuminated face is surrounded by darkness with vibrant, abstract light patterns in red, blue, and white casting dynamic shapes over the features.
Max Cooper brings his unique audio/visual experience to SF on Friday. | Source: Ella Mitchell
Website
Tickets
Date and time
Friday, Nov. 22, 9 p.m.
Address
The Midway, 900 Marin St.

40th annual Great Dickens Christmas Fair

Get immersed in the holiday spirit at the Cow Palace, filled with four acres of theater and music performances, Victorian-themed vendors and food, and collectible shopping.

People in Victorian-era costumes gather at a bar with British flags above. A man in a top hat serves drinks while others wait and chat.
Come celebrate 40 seasons of Dickensian delights. | Source: The Great Dickens Christmas Fair
Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, Nov. 23, to Sunday, Dec. 22
Address
Cow Palace, 2600 Geneva Ave., Daly City

Bay Area Rising Immersive Art & Music Festival

Explore mini concerts scattered among art-installation stages throughout the Palace Hotel.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, Nov. 24, 4-10 p.m.
Address
Palace Hotel, 2 New Montgomery St.

Barbershop dance party

Divisadero’s Fresh Blades barbershop converts to an after-hours dance party with house, techno, and dark disco, plus costume and hairstyle contests.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, Nov. 23, 9 p.m.
Address
Fresh Blades, 847 Divisidero St.

Mull & Liquid Entity’s Berlin underground

Berlin queer dance party legends MCMLXXXV and CEM take over two rooms with techno on a Funktion One sound system at a secret venue.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Saturday, Nov. 23, 10 p.m.
Address
Secret location

Tchami at Audio daytime dance party

Audio’s skylight-lit club hosts an afternoon rager with Tchami, who produced several Lady Gaga albums and has 1.5 million monthly Spotify listeners for his dark-wave house jams.

Website
Tickets
Date and time
Sunday, Nov. 24, 1 p.m.
Address
Audio Nightclub, 316 11th St.

Josh Constine can be reached at outgoers@sfstandard.com

