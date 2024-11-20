The 17 best events in SF this week, from secret raves to a Victorian holiday fair

Outgoers is a weekly column published in partnership with the event newsletter of the same name founded by Josh Constine. Each week, Outgoers texts readers a list of San Francisco events and activities worthy of their time. The Standard features those events, plus a few extra, every week. Sign up for Outgoers by clicking this link on your phone.
Seven exhibits, ranging from LED games to optical illusions, illuminate the Embarcadero’s Exploratorium.
- Website
- Exploratorium
- Date and time
- Thursday, Nov. 21, to Tuesday, Nov. 26
- Address
- Pier 15 Embarcadero
Galleries, restaurants, and retailers host art exhibitions, concerts, and vendors up and and down Divis.
- Website
- Art Walk
- Date and time
- Thursday, Nov. 21, 5-8 p.m.
Hear work from a dozen poets and check out local designers’ clothes by the glow of the historic Phoenix Hotel pool.
- Website
- RSVP
- Date and time
- Thursday, Nov. 21, 6:30-9 p.m.
One of SF’s top DJs, Starfari, soundtracks this body-positive party, with a discussion, marketplace, dance workshop, and more.
- Date and time
- Thursday, Nov. 21, 6-10 p.m.
The Haight’s inspiring underground music venue/gallery the Faight Collective hosts cosmic art, singer/songwriters, and DJs.
- Date and time
- Thursday, Nov. 21, 7-11 p.m.
Revel in the spicy comedy of a San Franciscan as she strips her way through losing her cushy tech job and trying to find a home.
- Date and time
- Thursday, Nov. 21, 7:30 p.m.
- Address
- The Foundry, 1425 Folsom St.
In a lantern-lit alley, the Lion’s Den lounge fills with musicians, techno DJs, art showcases, tarot reading, and more at this free party.
- Website
- Chinatown After Dark
- Date and time
- Thursday, Nov. 21, 9 p.m.
Laszewo combines bouncy pop house beats with soulful vocals at 1015, a club the fast-rising act will soon be too big for.
- Date and time
- Thursday, Nov. 21, 9 p.m.
Delight in exquisite tea, finger sandwiches, and scones from Lovejoy’s Tea Room, served on fine china in a gorgeous Victorian.
- Date and time
- Friday, Nov. 22, to Sunday, Nov. 24, 2 p.m.
The ornate Saint Joseph’s Arts Society building hosts Garza of Thievery Corporation on the decks, casino games, and a silent auction to benefit the museum.
- Date and time
- Friday, Nov. 22, 6-11 p.m.
This legendary Bay Area house music crew curates a night of top DJs, headlined by Galen, at a secret location.
- Date and time
- Friday, Nov. 22, 9 p.m.
- Address
- Location to be revealed
Strobe warning! Get overstimulated as the electronic music composer performs with sound and visuals on giant screens at the Midway.
- Date and time
- Friday, Nov. 22, 9 p.m.
- Address
- The Midway, 900 Marin St.
Get immersed in the holiday spirit at the Cow Palace, filled with four acres of theater and music performances, Victorian-themed vendors and food, and collectible shopping.
- Date and time
- Saturday, Nov. 23, to Sunday, Dec. 22
Explore mini concerts scattered among art-installation stages throughout the Palace Hotel.
- Date and time
- Saturday, Nov. 24, 4-10 p.m.
Divisadero’s Fresh Blades barbershop converts to an after-hours dance party with house, techno, and dark disco, plus costume and hairstyle contests.
- Date and time
- Saturday, Nov. 23, 9 p.m.
Berlin queer dance party legends MCMLXXXV and CEM take over two rooms with techno on a Funktion One sound system at a secret venue.
- Date and time
- Saturday, Nov. 23, 10 p.m.
- Address
- Secret location
Audio’s skylight-lit club hosts an afternoon rager with Tchami, who produced several Lady Gaga albums and has 1.5 million monthly Spotify listeners for his dark-wave house jams.
- Date and time
- Sunday, Nov. 24, 1 p.m.