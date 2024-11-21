Skip to main content
Gang of kids stole $84K in goods from Walgreens stores in SF, cops say

The suspects — seven of them minors — allegedly committed at least 23 thefts over three months.

The image shows a Walgreens store on a sunny day, with people walking and sitting at a bus stop. The location is at the corner of a street with a 30th St sign.
Eight people, some as young as 12, have been arrested. | Source: Garrett Leahy/The Standard
By Garrett Leahy

A string of brazen Walgreens heists across San Francisco involving suspects as young as 12 has led to the arrests of eight people accused of stealing more than $84,000 in merchandise.

The suspects — seven of them minors — allegedly committed at least 23 thefts over a few months, authorities said Thursday. Several of the accused face assault charges over what authorities describe as violent clashes with store employees.

On Sept. 16, suspects allegedly assaulted an employee of the Walgreens at 1189 Potrero Ave., causing serious head injuries. On Sept. 9, a suspect reportedly brandished a gun at a security guard while fleeing with stolen goods from the same location.

The most aggressive clash took place Sept. 29 at the Walgreens at 1333 Castro St., when suspects struck twice within two hours, making off with roughly $27,000 in merchandise.

On July 11, seven masked suspects forced their way into a store at 2050 Irving St. after workers locked the doors upon recognizing them.

Brandon McClain, 18, of Hayward faces felony counts over the incidents. His seven co-defendants, ranging from 12 to 15 years old, hail from various Bay Area cities, including San Francisco, Oakland, Oakley, and Pittsburg.

McClain and a 15-year-old also face carjacking charges stemming from a separate November incident.

The investigation remains active, with police seeking additional information from the public.

Garrett Leahy can be reached at garrett@sfstandard.com

