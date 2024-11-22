If such an endeavor feels quixotic, well, Argyres’ calling is books. Having worked in bookstores since she was a teen, when a Marin County Barnes & Noble manager noticed her hanging out a lot, she simply cannot get away. Now, with the help of the neighborhood, she has a bookstore of her own.

The revival came together with the help of a crowdfunding campaign that enlisted more than 700 donors, raising a whopping $150,000 . Even by Argyres’ admission, the sum was ambitious. “I got the advice that if you start a little too high, people will get, like, intimidated,” she said while ringing up a customer on the second day of business. “But I need the neighborhood to know what I need.”

Chalk up a win for the book nerds. Seven months after the owners of Folio Books in Noe Valley unceremoniously decided to close the 24th Street shop, former manager Katerina Argyres has opened a new one in the space, Noe Valley Books , just in time for the holiday shopping season.

Excitement to donate was so high that Argyres inadvertently nudged friends to chip in after they’d already opened their wallets. “They were like, ‘Yeah, hon, we donated!’” she recalled.

The store’s shelves came from the former owner of Alexander Book Company, whose 32-year run in SoMa wound down in March 2023. Argyres’ uncles gave them a glow-up, allowing the shelving of tens of thousands of titles to commence in anticipation of a soft opening — along with the torrent of used books that showed up once Noe Valley’s literate residents got word.

With the success of the crowdfunding campaign, Argyres was able to rehire all three Folio employees — who, like her, leaped at the opportunity. “I love selling books,” said one of them, Andrew McIntyre. “This team’s the best team ever, but the response from the community was absolutely phenomenal.”