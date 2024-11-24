The South of Market LGBTQ+ club, owned by D’Arcy Drollinger, launched its Oasis Arts nonprofit to support queer performers and productions. It had raised less than half its goal before the Saturday-night event began; by the end, donors including Mayor London Breed and Planned Parenthood board member Jessica Bryndza met the ambitious target of $200,000.

A packed house of drag performers, politicians, and patrons dazzled a crowd at Oasis for a gala raising money for the club’s new arts initiative.

Drollinger has outlined plans to use the funds across several initiatives, including a film production facility with a 45-foot cyclorama. Last year, the venue paid 100 drag performers $1,000 each to perform on 60 street corners throughout San Francisco.

“We love the arts and, more importantly, we love D’Arcy, and we love what Oasis represents. We want to see these artists thrive,” said Breed, who bid $2,000 on a magnum of champagne during the auction.

Wiener made the stakes clear, acknowledging the political challenges facing the city and the region. “We have a fight on our hands as a community, as a country,” he said. “When I think about art and performance and all of that beauty and the strength and inspiration that it brings and the artists bring, that’s gonna energize all of us for that fight.”

“San Francisco doesn’t make it easy to be an artist,” Wiener said, “and so it is always so inspiring to me that artists are always like, ‘Hell no, we’re not going anywhere.'”

Even with greater visibility of drag culture, the club has had to contend with shifts within the entertainment industry, performer Kochina Rude said.

“People show up at events around the city and they just take, they absorb and leave,” Rude said. “What’s left is that creatives don’t have the same support system as we used to.

“It feels more than ever that we have to fight really hard to keep our space here. We don’t have the engagement with the culture we are celebrated for.”

For many performers, Oasis is more than just a venue.

“I wouldn’t be who I am today without Oasis,” drag artist Ali Scat said. “It’s made me an artist. It’s literally kept people alive,” she said, referring to initiatives like Rude’s training on the use of Narcan.

Scat fought back tears.