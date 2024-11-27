Affected hotels include the Grand Hyatt, Hilton, Marriott, Westin St. Francis, and Palace Hotel in Union Square, where roughly 2,000 workers have been on strike since mid-September. On Sunday, an additional 500 workers at the Marriott Marquis joined the picket line to demand better wages and benefits.

TripAdvisor reviews since the start of the strike have plunged by an average of nearly 1.5 stars from the same time period last year, The Standard found in a data analysis.

The one-star review is one of dozens left by guests frustrated with “abysmal” service and “filthy” rooms as a months-long strike kneecaps six upscale Union Square hotels.

To top it off, he had no idea he’d have to cross a picket line to make it to his room, TripAdvisor user Jose wrote of a recent stay at Grand Hyatt San Francisco.

The sheets were dirty, trash was full, and counters were covered in dust.

“As an apology for the lack of housekeeping, the duty manager offered free breakfast for the four of us,” he wrote. “Unfortunately, the breakfast was abysmal.”

Simon114 stayed at the Hilton for eight nights. His room was cleaned once, he wrote on TripAdvisor.

“The shower obviously had NOT been cleaned,” a user called goldenfan wrote of the Westin St. Francis. “When I turned on the water, I saw a contact lens wash away. I also noticed what looked like two spots of blood on the caulking.”

Rooms typically start at $200 to $300 per night — and guests aren’t pleased about the value for their money.

Striking hotel workers arrive at Marriott's Palace Hotel, telling @Hilton , @Hyatt and @Marriott that we're not giving up. A rainstorm can't stop us, and neither can the hotel bosses. It's time to Bet on SF and reach a deal. pic.twitter.com/sYghldv0Ol

Picketers are “banging on loud steel drums and blowing horns from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.,” sydnijenn wrote of the Westin St. Francis. “We could hear it in our room from morning until night with no relief.”

At least a dozen reviewers said they weren’t alerted at the time of booking that there was a strike at the hotels.

A spokesperson for Unite Here Local 2, the union representing the striking workers, was quick to share footage of a pile of linens in the hallway of the Hilton and a bathroom without toilet paper at the Westin St. Francis.

“We urge guests not to eat, sleep, or meet at any hotel that’s on strike,” the spokesperson wrote. The workers “love their jobs and just want to get back to providing excellent hospitality,” but “extreme negotiating tactics” on the part of the hotels have forced their hand, he added.

Michael D’Angelo, head of labor relations at Hyatt, said the company “remains willing to continue bargaining in good faith” and accused the union of stalling negotiations.

“The safety and security of guests remains a top priority, and we have contingency plans in place to minimize the impact on hotel operations related to strike activity,” he wrote.