49ers vs. Bears: The Standard’s 5 fast predictions

Slim playoff hopes remain alive, but the 49ers’ return home to face the Chicago Bears is about more than that. Coach Kyle Shanahan’s decimated team must find a way to make do with perhaps its most injured group yet. Therein lies an opportunity to begin setting the table for what promises to be a busy 2025 offseason, as several youngsters will play key roles Sunday.
Here are our predictions for Week 13.
Brock Purdy’s passer rating over 100
Lombardi: UNDER
Chicago sports the No. 5 pass defense in football, measured by expected points added. Star cornerback Jaylon Johnson, who is from Fresno, is a lockdown force on one side of the field. The 49ers have generated the least separation at catch point of any team, so this will be tough sledding for Purdy. It turns out they can really use healthy versions of Brandon Aiyuk and Christian McCaffrey.
Kawakami: OVER
It’s been almost a month since Purdy hit this mark (Nov. 10 vs. Tampa Bay), so yeah, if that shoulder is feeling OK, he’s probably due for an efficient performance. It would help everybody on the 49ers if Deebo Samuel can find some open space and Ricky Pearsall can just get any catches at all.
49er with the most yards from scrimmage
Lombardi: GEORGE KITTLE
He’s currently the offense’s best weapon against man coverage, and defenses are understandably playing a lot of man against the 49ers. Perhaps rookie Isaac Guerendo will take this category, since he’s starting against Chicago’s No. 22-ranked run defense. But expect the Bears to pour resources into the box. It’ll be up to Kittle to beat the man coverage behind that.
Kawakami: SAMUEL
Speaking of droughts: Deebo hasn’t had a reception longer than 40 yards since Oct. 27 and hasn’t had a run longer than 12 yards all season. It’s been a total dud for him. Maybe he can lighten the mood and break a few tackles Sunday.
49ers defensive player with the most big plays
We’re defining big plays as sacks + forced fumbles + fumble recoveries + interceptions.
Lombardi: MALIK MUSTAPHA
He’s been one of the few bright spots on the defensive side of the ball this season. Expect the rookie to be a key weapon in containing Bears QB Caleb Williams, whose strong suit is mobility.
Kawakami: FRED WARNER
He won’t want to think this way, but with their next game coming in just four days and Warner playing with that fractured bone in his ankle, maybe this should be Warner’s 2024 finale. If so, he can end it with style, maybe with a pick-six of Williams.
Non-star who makes a big splash
Lombardi: PEARSALL
He hasn’t caught a pass since a relatively big performance in Tampa about a month ago. This final five-game stretch is important for the 49ers’ build into 2025, and Pearsall is obviously a huge part of that. Assuming Johnson guards top 49ers wideout Jauan Jennings, expect that Samuel and Pearsall have big assignments in front of them. The 49ers will need both to produce.
Kawakami: JACOB COWING
Just one big punt return. One screen pass that busts loose. One tough catch over the middle with room to run. I don’t know what Cowing can put together this late in a weird rookie season, but just making a single splash play on Sunday would be a welcome sight for the 49ers as they look to the future.
Game prediction
Lombardi: 49ers 23, Bears 20
They didn’t leave with much to show for it, but the 49ers’ run blocking was excellent in Buffalo. That can carry over into dry, 66-degree conditions, which should allow for a functional offensive performance. Now, can the 49ers’ ragged and bland defense deliver a functional performance of its own? It shouldn’t take much to limit Williams.
Kawakami: 49ers 27, Bears 20
The Bears play a lot of close games and lose a lot of them. Yep, sounds familiar. The 49ers don’t have a lot of juice or healthy stars these days, but if they keep Williams from making too many big plays and are able to run the ball, they should win this one.