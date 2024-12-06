49ers vs. Bears: The Standard’s 5 fast predictions

Lombardi: UNDER

Chicago sports the No. 5 pass defense in football, measured by expected points added. Star cornerback Jaylon Johnson, who is from Fresno, is a lockdown force on one side of the field. The 49ers have generated the least separation at catch point of any team, so this will be tough sledding for Purdy. It turns out they can really use healthy versions of Brandon Aiyuk and Christian McCaffrey.