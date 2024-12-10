None of the five officers McNicholas represents are in arrears of their physical fitness evaluations, he said. He declined to share their names to spare them unwanted attention should they choose to not pursue litigation.

“The reality is the department was able to review the military medical records of the officers before they were hired, and the department’s physician cleared these officers for duty,” said Tracy McCray, head of the union and an 11-year U.S. Army veteran who has no disabled plates or placard. “So, if police command has a problem with how wounded combat veterans are classified, they should take that up with Veterans Affairs, the Department of Defense, or the president of the United States instead of harassing hard-working officers who are making our streets safer.”