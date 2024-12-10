Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
News

Scandal-ridden SF nonprofit Collective Impact loses contracts

City pulls funding over conflicts of interest involving former Human Rights Commission chief Sheryl Davis.

A man in a black puffer jacket speaks at a podium with a microphone. Another man stands in the background, wearing a blazer. The setting appears formal.
James Spingola, executive director of Collective Impact, which has lost city grants. | Source: Justin Katigbak for The Standard
By Jonah Owen Lamb, Gabe Greschler, and Noah Baustin

A troubled San Francisco nonprofit whose executive director shared a home with a former city official has lost grants after two city departments pulled their funding. 

The nonprofit, Collective Impact, has not been barred from doing business with San Francisco in the future, and it is unclear if the city will honor its remaining outstanding invoices.

The cancellation is the latest fallout from a scandal that has roiled San Francisco’s sprawling network of nonprofits and badly damaged Mayor London Breed’s showcase initiative for the Black community. 

The Human Rights Commission and the Office of Economic and Workforce Development will cancel five contracts worth millions of dollars, citing a conflict of interest between the former head of the HRC, Sheryl Davis, and Collective Impact.

A woman with long dark hair stands against a light-colored wall, looking thoughtfully to the side. She's wearing a black top, and sunlight illuminates her face.
Sheryl Davis resigned from the Human Rights Commission after The Standard reported that she had approved contracts with Collective Impact while sharing a home with Spingola. | Source: Justin Katigbak for The Standard

Davis resigned from HRC in September after The Standard reported that she had approved multiple six-figure contracts with Collective Impact while sharing a home and car with James Spingola, who leads the nonprofit.

As part of an ongoing investigation, the city determined that Davis had a financial interest in Collective Impact as the organization had purchased her books and covered costs related to her podcast.

It is unclear how this might affect the status of executive director Spingola, who told The Standard he had yet to hear the news.

The mayor’s office declined to comment. In a statement, the Human Rights Commission called the decision “difficult news to deliver to a community which has recently experienced unquantifiable loss.”

The statement continued, “The Human Rights Commission remains committed to working with the City’s enforcement agencies to ensure fair treatment of and equity in supporting our community-serving nonprofit organizations, so that they have a clear understanding of their legal obligations when doing business with the City and receiving taxpayer dollars.”

Contracts worth millions 

Collective Impact has three contracts with the Department of Economic and Workforce Development, worth a total of $8.1 million, that were set to expire in 2025, according to the city’s Open Book system. The two HRC contracts, set to expire this spring, totaled $2.5 million.

Three people stand on a stage with the words &quot;Dreaming Forward&quot; in the background.
From left, Dream Keeper Initiative director Saidah Leatutufu-Burch, Mayor London Breed, and Davis on Feb. 9, 2023. | Source: SFGovTV

Under city contracts, nonprofits typically do not receive all funds upfront. Instead, they spend to do the work promised, then send the city a purchase order requesting reimbursement. Collective Impact is waiting to receive $4.6 million in payments from the city, Open Book shows.

In a statement, a spokesperson for HRC said the agency plans to “withhold payment of all outstanding invoices until their ongoing audit and investigations are complete.”

Collective Impact runs programs for low-income and at-risk youth in the Western Addition. The cancellation of funding could cripple the nonprofit, one of the major recipients and distributors of the Dream Keeper Initiative. That program, created by Breed, has come under scrutiny for how city funds have been managed and spent. She launched the initiative in 2020 in collaboration with Supervisor Shamann Walton to redirect funds to economic and cultural development in Black communities.

Growing scandals

Founded in 2007, Collective Impact received some $7.5 million through the Dream Keeper Initiative, the second-highest amount among roughly 350 recipients. 

Collective Impact’s most recent filing with the Internal Revenue Service shows $7.47 million in revenue in 2023, with nearly 90% of funding coming from government grants.

Between 2021 and 2022, Collective Impact received $1.5 million in contracts approved by Davis during a period when she and Spingola shared a home. 

A smiling couple stands on a pink carpet, with a vibrant floral wall behind them. The woman wears a red top and pink sneakers, and the man sports a blue tropical shirt.
Davis and Spingola attend an HRC reception Oct. 6, 2023, at San Francisco City Hall. | Source: Photo - Dave Zahrobsky for Drew Altizer Photography

While Davis later recused herself from approving contracts for the nonprofit, she did not inform the city about the living situation, despite rules requiring such a disclosure.

Related

The image features restaurant receipts overlaid on a cityscape with the text, "Both Sides of the Conversation" and a "Collective Impact" logo surrounded by U.S. currency.
Steakhouses, liquor, first-class flights: Nonprofit expenses ‘difficult to defend’
A woman in a blue dress walks past a sign with colorful letters that spell "COMING" in a bright, modern font. A few people are behind her.
Top official exits job amid misspending, conflict-of-interest crisis

The nonprofit also failed to inform state officials about the potential conflict of interest, documents show.

Davis in 2021 received payments from Collective Impact, according to internal financial documents obtained by The Standard, in a potential violation of the law. Records show Davis collected more than $5,000 in reimbursements for software subscriptions and other expenses from Collective Impact while approving the organization’s contracts.

Jonah Owen Lamb can be reached at jonah@sfstandard.com
Gabe Greschler can be reached at ggreschler@sfstandard.com
Noah Baustin can be reached at nbaustin@sfstandard.com

Filed Under

City HallCorruptionMayor of San FranciscoNewsNonprofitsPolitics & Policy