The Human Rights Commission and the Office of Economic and Workforce Development will cancel five contracts worth millions of dollars, citing a conflict of interest between the former head of the HRC, Sheryl Davis, and Collective Impact.

The cancellation is the latest fallout from a scandal that has roiled San Francisco’s sprawling network of nonprofits and badly damaged Mayor London Breed’s showcase initiative for the Black community.

The nonprofit, Collective Impact, has not been barred from doing business with San Francisco in the future, and it is unclear if the city will honor its remaining outstanding invoices.

A troubled San Francisco nonprofit whose executive director shared a home with a former city official has lost grants after two city departments pulled their funding.

Davis resigned from HRC in September after The Standard reported that she had approved multiple six-figure contracts with Collective Impact while sharing a home and car with James Spingola, who leads the nonprofit.

As part of an ongoing investigation, the city determined that Davis had a financial interest in Collective Impact as the organization had purchased her books and covered costs related to her podcast.

It is unclear how this might affect the status of executive director Spingola, who told The Standard he had yet to hear the news.

The mayor’s office declined to comment. In a statement, the Human Rights Commission called the decision “difficult news to deliver to a community which has recently experienced unquantifiable loss.”