One of Mayor-elect Daniel Lurie’s first major changes to City Hall may not light the world on fire with its vision, but it might help San Francisco tackle its most pressing priorities.

Lurie, who beat incumbent Mayor London Breed in November’s election, said Wednesday that he would overhaul the mayor’s office to add more policy chiefs to oversee the city’s 56 agencies.

“The changes we’re making at the top will help break down barriers to effective governance that impact every San Franciscan,” Lurie said in a statement.

Right now those agencies report to a single policy chief, who in turn reports to the chief of staff. Under the new structure, each of the four policy chiefs would be responsible for agencies in one subject area: public safety; housing and economic development; public health and well-being; or infrastructure, climate and mobility.

The changes “make perfect sense,” according to former city controller Ed Harrington. He served as what is essentially San Francisco’s chief accounting officer from 1991 to 2008, giving him an up-close view of City Hall’s dysfunction.

Simply put, there aren’t enough eyeballs on the issues in the mayor’s office, Harrington told The Standard. “It’s not that there are bad people, even. One or two people can’t deal with a $15 billion, 35,000-person organization.