OpenAI’s Altman is lobbying City Hall — and advising its new boss

Not only will Altman have Lurie’s ear on policy issues germane to San Francisco – like say, its business policies – it also puts him in a position to recommend staffers for the Lurie administration who may agree with a more tech-friendly tax environment.

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is the star addition to Daniel Lurie’s transition team, even as his company lobbies the city to tweak its taxes to its benefit. OpenAI’s lobbyist, longtime City Hall insider Alex Tourk, is still on their payroll.

That was then. Now, it doesn’t take advanced artificial intelligence to compute the golden opportunity gift-wrapped for OpenAI by San Francisco’s mayor-elect.

At the same time, it repeatedly lobbied the city for a tax break, records reviewed by The Standard show. Mayor London Breed’s administration didn’t give them what they wanted.

Over the last year OpenAI’s revenue has almost tripled . Its valuation is ballooning by billions.

“We have not discussed any tax breaks,” Lurie told The Standard in a Tuesday interview. “We talked about their investment in arts and culture. Investing in the city. He’s all in on our city, just like every co-chair on the transition team.”

Former San Francisco Ethics Commission president Paul Melbostad said Altman’s presence in Lurie’s transition team is an obvious red flag.

“I think it would be wise not to include him on the transition team if the company is currently lobbying for a tax break,” Melbostad said. “It creates an appearance of undue influence and special access, even if mayor Lurie and Sam Altman have the best of intentions.”

OpenAI is a burgeoning San Francisco darling. Not only is artificial intelligence one of the few glimmering stars in the city’s otherwise dim economic outlook, OpenAI signed a lease for 350,000 square feet in the former Old Navy site in September. That brings OpenAI’s office presence in San Francisco to just under 1 million square feet, a sorely needed anchor as businesses sail away from the city’s shores.

That star power didn’t bring OpenAI a sweeter tax deal, however.

Instead, voters may take more blood from companies like OpenAI by approving Proposition M this past November. The measure reforms business taxes to lessen the burdens on the city’s largest and smallest businesses, in hopes of stimulating the economy.

But someone’s got to make up the lost revenue: that’ll be midsize companies, which may pay more under Prop. M. The tax overhaul may also reduce how much taxes are calculated on business payrolls, and weigh them far more toward sales.

So if a middle-size company is about to skyrocket — say, like a tech firm expecting a boost in revenue — that company will pay higher tax rates than under the previous tax scheme.