Skip to main content
The San Francisco Standard
News

Safeway blames shoplifting for closure. Guards say the store loses $7,000 a day to theft

Security personnel in black uniforms walk through a brightly lit grocery store near a floral display and balloons, while a customer stands nearby.
Security guards escort a person who was caught stealing out of the Webster Street Safeway. | Source: Magali Gauthier for The Standard
By Garrett Leahy

Safeway has announced it will close its Fillmore district store early next year due to theft, and during a Wednesday visit, The Standard may have seen why.

A man in a black-and-yellow Dolce & Gabbana baseball cap briskly walked through the checkout lane clutching a bulging plastic bag and a large pack of Bounty paper towels.

“Excuse me, sir, excuse me,” a cashier yelled as the man made for the exit. 

Before he could escape, two security guards standing by the door stared him down, and he dropped the goods. The failed shoplifter and the guards declined to comment on the incident.

The image shows the exterior of a Safeway supermarket with a wide entrance, decorated roof, and signs for services. A tree with green leaves is visible on the left.
The front of the Webster Street Safeway. | Source: Magali Gauthier for The Standard

Safeway said it will close its 1335 Webster St. store Feb. 7 due to rampant theft and safety fears. 

One Gardaworld private security guard, who spoke on condition of anonymity, estimated the store loses roughly $7,000 a day to shoplifters.

“It’s really bad,” the guard said. “It’s a problem.”

Related

People walk in front of a Safeway in San Francisco.
San Francisco Safeway removes self-checkout due to theft
The image features a hooded person silhouetted against luxury brand stores, including Alexander McQueen and Moncler. It's a stylized, shopping-themed composition.
Catch, release, repeat: A serial shoplifter’s 4-year rampage
A person riding an escalator inside a department store looks behind her.
Macy’s Union Square workers say rampant shoplifting to blame for closure

Commonly stolen items include cooking oil, meat, and liquor. The guard said thieves have staffers open locked liquor shelves, then take a bottle and run. They’ll also take an empty Safeway shopping bag, fill it with merchandise, and try to walk out the front entrance, pretending they already paid. 

The image shows a store shelf with various cold and allergy medications like Children's Motrin, Claritin, and NyQuil, secured in a glass cabinet with a padlock.
Allergy and cold medicine is kept locked. | Source: Magali Gauthier for The Standard

“They’re taking stuff they can sell,” the guard said.

One Safeway worker, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said many thieves walk through the self-checkout or steal in more clandestine ways.

Reports of theft in the Western Addition are roughly double the citywide average, according to a Standard analysis of police data. The neighborhood saw 493 larceny reports per 10,000 residents in the 12 months to Nov. 10, compared with 254 citywide during the same period. Still, theft in the neighborhood is down 6% from last year. 

The image shows a store display of various liquor bottles in a locked cabinet, with price tags hanging on each shelf.
Liquor, a commonly stolen item, is under lock and key. | Source: Magali Gauthier for The Standard

Safeway did not share figures on nationwide or citywide losses to retail theft.  The National Retail Federation says retail theft increased from $94 billion in 2021 to $112 billion in 2022, according to a 2023 survey.

Safeway said Tuesday it is working with city departments to ensure a “smooth and secure closure” while maintaining access to neighboring businesses.

Plans to shutter the store have been discussed since January, leading to intense backlash from the local community. Elderly and disabled people claim there isn’t another major grocery store they can easily get to. Align Real Estate has said it plans to buy the site to build a project with 1,000 homes and ground-floor retail but has not said whether it intends to lease the space to another grocery store.

Related

San Francisco Safeway security gates fail as rampant theft continues, staff say
Customers shop in an Apple Store.
I went to Apple Stores to ask about rampant thefts. They kicked me out
Two separate security camera screenshots show individuals in a store with "Shoplifting alert!" text overlays.
A store owner caught well-dressed women shoplifting—then posted the videos to TikTok 

The nearest supermarket is the recently opened Trader Joe’s at 555 Fulton St., about half a mile away. There is no direct bus between the two sites. A Safeway just over a mile away, on Church and Market streets, is accessible via the 22 bus. But using public transit to shop can be challenging for some.

Radley Roberts, for example, lost both legs due to diabetes and uses a motorized wheelchair. The 68-year-old said having to rely on a driver or social worker to do his shopping for him is a blow to his morale as he tries to be self-reliant. 

A person in a motorized wheelchair wearing headphones is shopping in a grocery aisle. They reach for a jar, holding a basket filled with items.
Radley Roberts grabs some mayonnaise Wednesday. | Source: Magali Gauthier for The Standard
A person in a black hoodie and camo cap stands in a grocery aisle, surrounded by cereal boxes. Their hand rests on a shelf as they look ahead.
Faye Morrison said the store's closure will disproportionately harm seniors. | Source: Magali Gauthier for The Standard

“It’s hard to get stuff on a chair and take a bus,” Roberts said. “You have to go every three days.”

Safeway customers who spoke to The Standard said the store is a lifeline.

Faye Morrison has lived in the Fillmore since she was 12. The 62-year-old is outraged at the closure and says the outcry over shoplifting is overblown.

“It’s not that bad,” she said as she scanned shelves in search of prune juice. “We got a problem with the homeless, but we got cops, we got security.”

Garrett Leahy can be reached at garrett@sfstandard.com

Filed Under

ClosuresFillmoreGroceryNewsSafewayShopliftingThefts