Safeway did not share figures on nationwide or citywide losses to retail theft. The National Retail Federation says retail theft increased from $94 billion in 2021 to $112 billion in 2022, according to a 2023 survey .

Plans to shutter the store have been discussed since January, leading to intense backlash from the local community. Elderly and disabled people claim there isn’t another major grocery store they can easily get to. Align Real Estate has said it plans to buy the site to build a project with 1,000 homes and ground-floor retail but has not said whether it intends to lease the space to another grocery store.