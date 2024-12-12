Shoplifter who fled to Hawaii helped steal $290K in Dior bags from Union Square, DA says

According to court records, vehicles arrived Oct. 11 at 2:42 a.m. at the Dior store at 185 Post St., and one backed into the metal gate at the entrance, destroying it. At least 10 masked and gloved individuals entered the store, stealing 66 bags valued at more than $290,000 and causing approximately $250,000 in damage in less than one minute.

Denayaha Duree, 23, and Xavier Garcia, 20, were arraigned Wednesday and pleaded not guilty to charges that include commercial burglary, grand theft, vandalism, and organized retail theft.

A serial shoplifter who fled to Hawaii after allegedly stealing from Stonestown Galleria, and a suspected accomplice, have been charged in an October smash-and-grab burglary from a Dior store in Union Square, the San Francisco district attorney’s office announced Thursday.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said her office is committed to prosecuting such crimes. “To those who think it is OK to come to San Francisco and brazenly ram into a business in the middle of the night and ransack it, you are mistaken,” Jenkins said.

Duree faces an additional charge of receiving stolen property. Both defendants were allegedly out on bail when the crimes occurred.

Duree has a long history of theft in San Francisco and a demonstrable pattern of being a flight risk, court records show. In February, she was arrested at a Honolulu airport, where she had fled after being accused of stealing from Stonestown Galleria.

She has been charged in 11 shoplifting cases in the city since November 2020. Nearly all occurred at luxury shops around Union Square, including Louis Vuitton, Saint Laurent, and Dolce & Gabbana.